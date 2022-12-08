Need to Know: December 8, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Congress sticks with Twitter instead of flocking to other social media, for now (Roll Call)

But did you know: Social media seen as mostly good for democracy across many nations, but U.S. is a major outlier (Pew Research Center)

A Pew Research Center study polled 19 countries and found that more than half of respondents believe social media has been an overall good thing for their democracy. But the responses vary based on country, and the United States is a clear outlier — most Americans responded that they view social media as divisive and bad for democracy. Republicans were more likely than Democrats to see the ill effects of social media on the political system.

+ Noted: New journalism startup loses climate editor over Chevron sponsorship (Boing Boing); Instagram releases its trend predictions report for 2023 (Social Media Today); ‘Every Voice, Every Vote’ to invest $1.5 million in news coverage and voter engagement for Philadelphia’s 2023 elections (Lenfest Institute)

API UPDATE

American Press Institute’s Beyond Print program awards $60,000 in grants to four news organizations to test digital revenue strategies

API awarded grants to four news organizations participating in the Beyond Print program to help them test new ideas to create and expand their digital models. Since May, La Voz at The Arizona Republic, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Seattle Times have focused on attracting audiences with new digital products and sustaining current reader revenue streams to allow them more time to increase their digital subscriber base and diversify revenue.

Beyond Twitter and Meta: What’s next for news on social media?

API and ONA are hosting a participatory conversation to discuss what the mass layoffs at Meta and Twitter — particularly the journalism partnership units — mean for news organizations. We’ll start with a quick look at what we’ve been hearing from newsrooms so far about how the changes have impacted their work, and explore case studies on ways they are adapting. Then, we’ll move into facilitated breakout groups to dive into the biggest topics on your mind. Join us online on Friday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m. EST — register here.

+ API is hiring a web applications engineer. Apply here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Understanding communities starts with open conversations in the newsroom (Poynter, Trusting News)

Newsroom teams contribute to each other’s work and hold each other accountable for fairness, nuance and depth, but these efforts are less effective when staff are not able to draw on their full range of intellectual diversity. While acknowledging and being able to talk productively about our many different points of view can be intimidating and messy, doing so creates better journalism for the communities we serve. Dimensions of Difference, a new guide from Trusting News, is designed to support your newsroom in creating better content by helping you to identify, understand and talk about your own differences internally.

OFFSHORE

New Channel 4 funding talks suggest end of privatization plan (The Guardian)

State-owned broadcaster Channel 4 is discussing alternate funding models with the new U.K. culture secretary in hopes of abandoning plans to sell the broadcaster to a commercial rival. Channel 4 has been state-owned since it was founded in 1982; it is run on a commercial basis and reinvests its profits into making new programs, but relies heavily on income from commercials. Previously, the broadcaster proposed selling its London headquarters and making its streaming service available globally, but the idea was rejected by the former culture secretary.

OFFBEAT

Racial bias affects media coverage of missing people. A new tool illustrates how (NPR)

The Columbia Journalism Review launched a new tool that allows users to calculate their “press value” if they were to go missing to highlight the prevalence of “Missing White Woman Syndrome” and push for change in how missing people are covered in the media. The tool draws on data on how thousands of missing people were covered in U.S. news outlets last year and estimates that younger, white women will get increasingly more news coverage than other racial groups.

The implications of this are literally life and death — the amount of media coverage you get immediately after you go missing has a direct result on what happens to your case. – Kyle Pope, CJR

SHAREABLE

Archiving official documents as an act of radical journalism (Columbia Journalism Review)

A new project from the Internet Archive aims to collect the world’s government publications into a single searchable online database — a very fundamental form of journalism, writes Maria Bustillos. Called Democracy’s Library, the depository highlights the information that nations have shared on the internet — and draws attention to those countries that restrict access to information about the workings of their own governments. Until now, this information has largely been stored with libraries that require commercial licenses to access the documents or exist as redacted or outdated documents.