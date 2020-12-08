Need to Know: December 8, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In October, Americans were concerned that misinformation would influence the 2020 election (Knight Foundation)

But did you know: Six in 10 Americans, including a broad majority of Republicans, think misinformation swayed the outcome of the election(Knight Foundation)

A new report by the Knight Foundation and Gallup found that most Americans felt “very confident” that they had the information that they needed to make an informed decision in their federal and state elections, as well as in how and where to vote. However, more than four in five U.S. adults believe they were exposed to misinformation during the election campaign. Ninety-two percent of Republicans said they believed they were exposed to “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of election misinformation, compared to 80% of Democrats and 83% of Independents. Republicans tended to say they saw misinformation on national network TV news, cable television news, in national newspapers and on Google. The majority of Democrats who said they encountered false information said they saw it on Facebook or Twitter.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Miami Herald names Monica Richardson first Black executive editor in paper’s history (Miami Herald); Trump loyalist Michael Pack plots final purge at federal media agency before Biden takes office (CNBC); Lisa Nicole Matthews of the Associated Press elected 114th National Press Club president (The National Press Club)

API RESOURCES

Free content, tools and funding to help your newsroom cover the coronavirus

As newsrooms continue covering the pandemic in the lead-up to the presidential election, API is highlighting some of the free tools and grant fundingthat are being developed to supplement newsrooms’ existing resources around coronavirus coverage. Among the resources: data-driven story recipes (with step-by-step instructions for data retrieval and analysis); solutions journalism that can be republished for free, and relief funding for journalists who have been furloughed or laid off.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Inside TAPinto’s franchise model for local news (Lenfest Institute)

TAPinto is a network of 85 news sites that is looking to fill the gaps in local news with a franchise model. All TAPinto sites are individually owned, but they’re able to share coverage and resources with others in the network. Currently, sites are spread between New Jersey, New York, Texas and Florida, and revenue comes from more than 500 advertisers across the network. One feature of the sites is the “milestones” section, where people can pay to have graduations, weddings and births memorialized. Site owners vary; in New Jersey, one chamber of commerce has franchised a site in the hope that independent journalism will help promote and foster economic growth.

OFFSHORE

Greta Thunberg guest-stars as editor of Swedish newspaper (DW)

On Sunday, the 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg acted as editor-in-chief of Dagens Nyheter, Sweden’s largest daily newspaper. She used her one-day role to highlight pieces related to climate change as well as publish some of her own writing. Thunberg has been a critic of mainstream media, which she says doesn’t pay enough attention to climate change. She wrote that, while normally handing of the reigns of the paper to a minor would be “crazy,” it was necessary in the face of “an existential crisis that is still ignored by our society.” The editor of a rival newspaper in Stockholm criticized the decision, saying it risked blurring the line between news and opinion.

OFFBEAT

How Twitter could become the Spotify for news (OM)

Twitter’s business model involves selling advertising based on engagement, but Om Malik writes that there’s another option for the social media platform that would encourage quality over virality. Taking Spotify’s model as a guide, Malik writes that Twitter could provide “an elegant discovery platform” for news. Most journalists and news organizations are already on Twitter, and news is often broken directly on the site. So Twitter’s algorithms could curate this existing content around three main axes — brands, topics and genres — that would generate human recommendations. The producers of this content could then get a cut of revenue, while readers could subscribe to a news subscription that would allow them to bypass paywalls.

UP FOR DEBATE

Mental health in newsrooms needs more attention (Digiday)

The stress of working during the pandemic has led to a steep rise in mental health issues for journalists, but some say that not enough attention is being paid to the problem, writes Jessica Davies. For journalists working from home, isolation can lead to depression; for those working in the field, concerns about contracting COVID-19 and spreading it to loved ones makes work more stressful. A new study of journalists around the world found that 64% of respondents hadn’t had any positive work experiences during the pandemic. Some newsrooms are slowly starting to make progress on addressing mental health issues, with major news outlets like Politico, Bloomberg Media, Axios and The Guardian adding additional PTO, company holidays and training that focuses on mental health. Reuters and BBC both have 24/7 employee assistance programs and offer counseling services.

SHAREABLE

Out in the wild: how Ken Layne created an alternative to clickbait in the desert (The Guardian)

Ken Layne, former owner of the blog Wonkette, has left online media decidedly behind. He now publishes The Desert Oracle, a pocket-sized magazine about “the stranger side of desert life” that has almost no internet presence. He originally thought the quarterly publication would appeal mostly to people living in the desert and nearby small towns, but in fact the bulk of his subscribers live in big cities like San Francisco and New York. Layne says the goal of the publication, which is based in California’s Joshua Tree, is to “evangelize for desert conservation.”