Need to Know: December 4, 2020

You might have heard: Americans are largely skeptical of the news media (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: Building trust in news means addressing specific issues with targeted projects (Reuters Institute)

The lack of trust in the news media is not a single issue, but a variety of problems that stem from different needs and expectations of the media from different audiences. In the first report from the Trust in News Project at the Reuters Institute, the authors find that building trust means developing projects that target specific goals and audiences, rather than trying to appeal to all. It may be impossible to improve trust without alienating some audiences. Initiatives focused on audience engagement and media literacy have shown some promise, they write, but with little empirical evidence for their success, they run the risk of being counter-productive in the long run if audiences perceive that these efforts demonstrate bias on the part of the organization.

+ Noted: Meredith Corp. hires Catherine Levene, the first female executive to lead the nation’s largest magazine division (New York Post); Reuters announced two new initiatives to increase newsroom diversity (Reuters); There is “substantial likelihood of wrongdoing” by Voice of America parent agency, government watchdog says (NPR); Betsy Wade, the first woman to edit news at The New York Times, dies at 91 (The New York Times); Congress passes bill authorizing fallen journalist memorial in D.C. (Capital Gazette)

In this week’s edition of ‘Factually’

Fact-checking the next president, who’s profiting from COVID-19 misinformation, and empathy in science communication. Factually is a weekly newsletter produced by API and the Poynter Institute that covers fact-checking and misinformation.

Election stories worth reporting this month (Medium, We Are Hearken)

This year’s election is still very much ongoing, so Hearken has put together a collection of local story ideas. In covering President-elect Biden’s transition, local outlets can focus on cabinet appointments that will affect their region, or how much power Biden will have over COVID-19 vaccine distribution. In covering President Trump, remember not to repeat disinformation, Bridget Thoreson writes, and instead provide clarity around the election process. For lighter stories, focus on newly elected local politicians who are moving to the state capital or Washington, which can help humanize legislators after fiercely partisan elections.

+ New report explores using Facebook Messenger to improve online discussions (Center for Media Engagement)

Israeli television network live fact-checks Netanyahu’s speech (Haaretz)

A television network in Israel provided live fact-checks during a speech from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the speech, the prime minister accused another party of violating a coalition agreement, when it was in fact his party that violated the contract — a falsehood that Channel 13 exposed as viewers were watching. The fact-checking was “an unusual move for local media,” writes Itay Stern. Other outlets published fact-checks after the speech, while some aired it without commentary. A spokesman for Channel 13 said they intend to continue presenting live fact-checks for viewers.

+ Earlier: What early experiments in live fact-checking have taught us (Nieman Lab)

+ Focus on one KPI and other lessons from five years of transformation at Belgium’s Mediahuis (WAN-IFRA)

Rotten Tomatoes revises top critics program to encourage more variety in reviewers (Variety)

Rotten Tomatoes, the movie reviewing website that aggregates reviews of film critics, is expanding its “top critics” section to be more inclusive. New critics in this group will be judged on an individual’s body of work, rather than the name of their publication or employment status. Of the 170 new critics, 60% are women, 25% are people of color and 24% review films via video or podcast. The site says it will also add more critics from publications that serve underrepresented communities. Since 2018, the site has also been including more freelancers in its “overall” critics rankings.

+ Facebook to start policing anti-Black hate speech more aggressively than anti-white comments, documents show (The Washington Post)

Cable news should ensure that their interviewees accept the election results, or lose their TV slot (The Washington Post)

One month after Election Day, President Trump and many other national Republicans still refuse to accept the results of the election. Matt Negrin writes that television news could curb election misinformation by starting every interview with a Republican by asking, “Do you acknowledge that Biden won the election and that he is president-elect?” If they refuse to say yes, then the interview should end then and there, before the interviewee has any opportunity to spread more false information, Negrin says. “Conspiracy theorists only want oxygen,” he writes, “and if cable producers show them they’ll cut off their supply unless they act in good faith, they might change their behavior.”

What one Milwaukee journalist learned from 18 months exploring democracy (Nieman Reports)

Journalist Mary Louise Schumacher and artist-photographer Kevin J. Miyazaki spent 18 months producing “This Is Milwaukee,” a 12-page newspaper showcasing 100 residents of the city who “embody citizenship.” Milwaukeens were asked “What is democracy, for you?” Schumacher writes that the question often pushed participants to think past platitudes about the importance of democracy and think about it in the context of their own lives. That led her to thinking about other “essential and sometimes uncomfortable questions” that journalists could be asking. She writes that exploring these questions challenged the journalistic rules she took for granted, like avoiding strong points of view or mission-driven work.

+ Meet Dawn Davis, the woman tasked with turning around scandal-plagued Bon Appétit (CNN)

+ How a retired senior executive went from Hearst’s Manhattan C-suite to hyperlocal blogging in Maine (Poynter)

+ For more than 70 years, a father, then a son, covered South Florida. That ended this week. (Poynter)