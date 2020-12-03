Need to Know: December 3, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook News, a human-curated product filled with stories from a select list of publishers — and for which publishers are paid directly by Facebook — isn’t boosting traffic for most publishers, although they’re keen for the compensation to continue (Digiday)

But did you know: Google says its News Showcase will add free access to paywalled stories (TechCrunch)

Under its News Showcase program, Google pays publishers — with $1 billion committed annually — to license their content for a new format in Google News. The program has so far launched in Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, France, U.K. and Australia. Subscribers must register directly with the publisher; then they are able to access paywalled stories directly through Google’s News Showcase platform. News Showcase is essentially an ad-free story panel for each publisher on which they can curate a daily selection of their top stories.

+ Noted: Amazon in talks to buy podcast maker Wondery (Wall Street Journal); Thrillist launches new vertical, “The New Gameplan,” to “celebrate the intersection of food, drinks, sports, and local traditions” (Group Nine)

API UPDATE

How the Las Vegas Review-Journal grew audience and revenue with its narrative podcast ‘Mobbed Up’ (Better News)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal dove into its archives and partnered with the local Mob Museum to produce and promote a podcast on the city’s organized crime history. Its experience offers a blueprint for other local news organizations hoping to tap their community’s rich history through a sponsored reporting project. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Documented’s methodology for community-guided content (Medium, Documented)

Through individual meetings and callouts sent via email and WhatsApp, the New York City-based news outlet Documented has allowed its readers to guide more of its journalism. They now follow a basic methodology when engaging with readers that includes considerations for planning and follow-up. One of the most important things you can do when reaching out is to not waste people’s time, writes Nicolás Ríos. “You know what you want from this effort. Then ask it straight. Don’t create long forms asking for information you won’t likely use.” And after you’ve published the work that stemmed from the engagement effort, follow up personally with the people who participated to thank them and show them how their input was used.

+ Earlier: How ProPublica designs callouts that meet readers where they are, online and IRL (Nieman Lab); How Documented built a WhatsApp newsletter to connect with immigrants at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic (American Press Institute)

+ A new guide to covering climate equitably, no matter which beat you’re on (Solutions Project)

OFFSHORE

What the BBC can learn from its journalists’ use of Twitter (The Guardian)

With declining trust in the BBC — particularly among Brits on the left end of the political spectrum — new director general Tim Davie has tightened restrictions around journalists’ use of Twitter, in an effort not to let the platform muddy public perception of the BBC’s impartiality. However, after examining around 90 BBC journalists’ use of the platform, media critic Tom Mills found no marked evidence of either a leftwing or rightwing bias, but a tendency to focus too much on the ruling party and the leading players in Westminster, and to neglect outside perspectives.

+ The newly-launched Africa Infodemic Response Alliance, hosted by the World Health Organization, brings together inter-governmental organizations and fact checkers to combat health misinformation (Twitter, @Tom_El_Rumi)

OFFBEAT

Creating a pipeline for emerging technology in the newsroom (Polis)

A few months ago, the Wall Street Journal brought together two teams, R&D and its editorial tools team, to both embed the R&D approach in legacy systems and operations, and to encourage product thinking at the newsroom level. “I see my role as future-proofing the newsroom,” said Alyssa Zeisler, who heads the combined department. “What are the types of products, systems and features we should be looking at now to make sure that we are in a really strong place, three, five, ten years down the line?” Bringing R&D’s engineering expertise and experimental mindset to everyday tasks and challenges faced by journalists has resulted in products like Talk2020, which helps journalists comb transcripts from political rallies and speeches, and is now customer-facing.

UP FOR DEBATE

Can The Washington Post take on Google and Facebook with its ad technology for publishers? (Press Gazette)

Although there have been collaborative attempts by publishers to claw back advertising dollars from Google and Facebook, none have been very successful. But The Washington Post’s ad tech platform, Zeus Performance, may represent a new opportunity. Publishers using Zeus Performance have seen their average advert viewability surpass 70%, with some reaching up to 90%, says Jarrod Dicker, vice president for commercial technology. That’s translated to an average increase of 39% in cost per impression. Kati Erwert, the Seattle Times’ senior vice-president for product, marketing and public service, said Zeus helped them recover site speed by 50% after “bad actors” among their programmatic vendors had dragged it down considerably. “We’re actually building a new ecosystem with all these different publishers,” Dicker said, explaining that the Zeus network of publishers could in the future be serious competition for the platforms currently dominating the U.S. digital ad market.

SHAREABLE

A new statement from The Intercept aims to increase transparency for freelancers (Columbia Journalism Review)

Over the last year, nonprofit investigative outlet The Intercept worked with a group of its freelancers and the National Writers Union to create a set of guidelines for handling issues that can arise between freelancers and the media companies that hire them. The statement, described as a “living document” subject to discussion and revision, is publicly available on The Intercept’s website as a way of upholding transparency and accountability. The hope is that other news outlets will use it as a model for their own dealings with freelancers.