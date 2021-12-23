Need to Know: December 23, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Philadelphia Inquirer is investing in service journalism that helps readers make smarter decisions (American Press Institute)

But did you know: How The City’s ‘Open Newsroom’ model empowers readers (Columbia Journalism Review)

The City launched in 2019 as a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering New York City’s underserved communities. Its Open Newsroom initiative is built on a series of “listening sessions” held in partnership with local libraries and community centers, where reporters ask about residents’ general information needs as well as their concerns over specific topics, like special education, jobs and housing. “We developed, essentially, news products out of those listening sessions,” says Nic Dawes, The City’s executive director. “The questions that were getting asked there were the ones that people were also asking to a search engine, and that were resonating much more widely.” The explanatory reporting that emerges from the listening sessions are a form of accountability journalism, Dawes says, because it empowers audiences with a “sense of how to navigate their city and its processes, [and] engage accordingly with those who exercise power and make choices.”

API UPDATE

TRY THIS AT HOME

Struggling to write? Write like a Beatle (Poynter)

In the Beatles documentary “Get Back,” Paul McCartney is shown casually and haphazardly putting together the rough building blocks to the song of the same name. Journalists shouldn’t be hesitant to put stories together the same way, writes Jon Greenberg. “Even great things began as a jumble … Our organizing brains don’t like disorder, and look disapprovingly on disconnected bits of information or quotes that might or might not make it into our story.” If striving to impose order on early drafts is leading to writer’s block, journalists should remind themselves that disorganization can be central to the process of creating.

OFFSHORE

‘Illuminate the darkness’: Creating an independent news site in crisis-hit Venezuela (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

With a team of 25, Efecto Cocuyo produces free, daily news in Venezuela; it’s one of the few truly independent news organizations left in the country. Efecto Cocuyo launched in 2015 with support from an incubator program. It has relied mainly on donations from international philanthropic organizations, as well as some revenue from advertising. The team is currently designing a membership program, hoping to attract members from its community engagement efforts, which include hosting face-to-face listening sessions and simply spending time in markets, on buses and on the streets talking to people.

OFFBEAT

That fun TikTok Video? It’s actually an ad. (The New York Times)

Advertisers are finding fertile ground on TikTok, creating catchy, authentic-seeming videos that feature products from carpet cleaners to cookies. Many of the videos go viral, helped along by the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt. They are often made by popular TikTok creators, who model or demonstrate retailers’ wares and encourage store visits. “People are going [to TikTok] for lots of different reasons,” says Christine White, senior director of media and content strategy at Ulta Beauty. “They’re looking to connect, they’re looking to laugh, they’re looking to find feel-good stories, and they’re looking, inadvertently, to shop, whether they know it consciously or not.”

UP FOR DEBATE

How one health reporter cut through the noise on Omicron (The Washington Post)

Washington Post health reporter Dan Diamond has been covering the coronavirus for more than two years. But it was a simple Facebook post of his, briefly summarizing what he knows about the Omicron variant, that went viral. “Literally all of the information he shared had already been well covered in multiple news stories, by The Washington Post and many other news organizations,” writes Margaret Sullivan. “But, apparently, it was the form of his Facebook message — and its conversational tone — that made a difference.” Diamond says that his post’s virality “speaks to the power of ‘explainers,’” the journalistic genre that sets out to elucidate and synthesize rather than provide new information.

SHAREABLE

Meta releases newsletter platform numbers, and it’s good news for Substack (The Verge)

Meta’s newsletter platform the Bulletin just marked its six-month anniversary, and so far it’s maintaining a carefully chosen stable of writers — just 115 so far. Unlike Substack, writers have to apply or be invited to join Bulletin, meaning that it’s not yet a major competitor to Substack. “While it’s probably too early to write off Bulletin over how the testing is going, it doesn’t seem like Meta’s seeing the same runaway success it has with some of its other clones,” writes Mitchell Clark. That could also be due to trust issues, adds Clark: Meta’s past attempts to work with journalists and publishers haven’t gone well.

