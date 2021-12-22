Need to Know: December 22, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Solutions journalism can be an antidote to news avoidance (What’s New in Publishing)

But did you know: America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat (Axios)

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, Americans are not paying as much attention to the news as they did during other surges. Social media engagements on articles about COVID-19 have dropped to a new low, and Google searches related to Omicron are much lower than searches for Delta over the summer. The pandemic fatigue may be due to the repetitiveness of the news cycle as well as partisan influences.

+ Noted: Media job cuts hit lowest point since 2008 (Axios); The Washington Blade becomes the first LGBTQ publication to secure an official seat in the White House press room (The Washington Blade)

API UPDATE

Being honest about how journalists are different from their communities (Nieman Lab)

Journalists need to acknowledge that often they are more like each other than the communities they cover, writes Joy Mayer of Trusting News in her NiemanLab “Prediction for Journalism 2022.” Journalists tend to be white, more educated, more affluent, more urban, more liberal and more secular than the average population, she writes, and newsrooms must learn to acknowledge these differences and take proactive steps to address these blind spots.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How students at the University of Miami published a semester-long investigation outside campus media (Poynter)

Last year, students at the University of Miami began to suspect that the school was using facial recognition technology on campus. Despite denials from campus officials, student journalists uncovered clear evidence that this software was being used to compare faces on campus with law enforcement agency databases. As part of the Poynter College Media Project, the students — three journalism majors, an economics major and a political science major — eventually published a three-part multimedia series online, entirely independent from official campus media.

OFFSHORE

British digital paper celebrates one year with special print run (Press Gazette)

The Mill, a one-year-old digital outlet in Manchester, England, is producing a special print edition to heighten awareness of the publication. The Mill recently hit 1,000 paying subscribers, and the paper’s editor is hoping the print run over Christmas will expose the publication to some residents who may not have otherwise come across it. The publication produced 15,000 print copies, and much of the distribution was done by paying members, who dispersed them in their own neighborhoods.

OFFBEAT

Misinformation and the saga of ‘Paul is Dead’ (Columbia Journalism Review)

Richard J. Tofel reflects on the 1960s conspiracy theory that Paul McCartney had died and been replaced with a lookalike and how the episode might inform the current proliferation of misinformation. In October of 1969, the theory made global news; both ABC and NBC mentioned it in their evening newscasts and hundreds of newspapers ran stories on it. McCartney was forced to give interviews and take photos for various publications to prove that he was, indeed, still alive. Tofel writes that for many people the theory was intriguing for its entertainment value – it was like a game with clues to figure out – meaning that any attempts to “debunk” it were likely to fail.

UP FOR DEBATE

Should a journalist disclose ties to an organization he donates to? (The Washington Post)

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman has mentioned the environmental organization Conservation International two dozen times in his columns — an organization that he and his family have given millions to over the last 15 years. The ethical question of whether journalists should divulge when they give money to an organization, rather than receive it, is a novel one, writes Paul Farhi. Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha said the paper believes that giving money doesn’t raise the same ethical concerns as receiving it, since there is no personal benefit to the donor. Others argued that the contributions are akin to financial investments, which a writer would be obliged to disclose.

SHAREABLE

The prisoner-run radio station that’s reaching men on death row (The Marshall Project)

Prisoners on death row at the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas aren’t allowed television or computers, but they do have radios. For them, the prison’s in-house radio station, 106.5 FM The Tank, is a rare opportunity for them to connect with fellow inmates. The station plays music and audio from old sitcoms, as well as news updates with information like the day’s menu. The station began in early 2020 and, reporter Keri Blakinger writes, many inmates have its schedule memorized. Inmates are allowed to write into shows and pre-record messages, bringing a sense of community even to inmates in solitary confinement.