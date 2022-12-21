Need to Know: December 21, 2022

Note from the editor: This is the last edition of Need to Know for 2022, so we included some long reads at the end of the newsletter. If you missed our Year in Review series, check out our most popular stories of the year, API staff’s favorite media and what makes us hopeful for journalism in 2023. Happy holidays from all of us at API, and look for us in your inbox on January 4th.

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Washington Post announces more job cuts next year (The Washington Post)

But did you know: Bezos appears to lose interest in the Washington Post as its tech ambitions wither (Semafor)

When Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post in 2013, he imagined the brand being both a media and technology powerhouse. But as the paper has moved away from its tech projects, some at the paper worry that he is less interested in running a conventional media company. The Post recently folded its ad tech platform Zeus and it may be selling the standalone publishing platform that it created under Bezos's watch. "Meanwhile Bezos is focused on other things — literally too far out in space, as one Post employee noted, to pay much attention," writes Max Tani.

+ Noted: ProPublica to return funds from Sam Bankman-Fried’s family foundation (Axios); LSU professor awarded $5 million to aid journalists harassed online (Louisiana Illuminator)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Build a newsroom culture that values differences and dissent (Trusting News)

If you can see what your newsroom is missing or getting wrong, do you feel comfortable speaking up? Would your observations be welcome and appreciated? Or would you be punished in some way — seen as not one of the team, or even criticized or belittled for bringing in a contrary view? In a lot of workplaces, the answer would depend on your standing in the newsroom — either your actual authority or your social capital and respect. As my collaborator on our new Dimensions of Difference guide, Eve Pearlman of Spaceship Media, is fond of saying: We can only see what we can see. We all have biases (as I wrote about last week). Expanding our lens is part of good reporting. Journalists work hard to understand how the world looks from other perspectives so they can tell authentic stories.

TRY THIS AT HOME

An overdue generational shift is changing how journalists manage traumatic stories (Nieman Reports)

Journalists are becoming more willing to talk openly about the way that covering tragedies impacts their emotional well-being, writes Ann Marie Lipinski. After the Halloween disaster in Itaewon, the Asian American Journalists Association offered “online grief and healing sessions” to journalists based in Seoul. Jeanie Chang, a U.S. certified clinical trauma specialist, says that newsrooms need to put mental health “at the forefront” or else she doesn’t know “know how the news survives.”

OFFSHORE

In Italy, freelancer collectives are producing ambitious investigations (Nieman Reports)

In Italy, a group of freelance journalists have formed Centro di Giornalismo Permanente (CGP, Permanent Journalism Center), a collective focused on in-depth, long-form journalism. The group is helping fund ambitious reporting that would not be possible from simply selling articles to a publication. The collective is part of a trend of young media professionals who are forming loose collectives to cover stories that are overlooked by mainstream news outlets.

OFFBEAT

TikTok to explain why videos are recommended to users (Axios)

TikTok says it will start explaining to users why it is recommending a video, as part of a broader effort to be more transparent about how its algorithm works. Users will be able to tap a question mark button to receive the reason why they are seeing a particular video. It comes amid concerns that the Chinese social platform is too close to the Chinese government, as well as increasingly legislative interest in the U.S. in regulating the algorithms of tech companies to ensure that they are not biased and are not contributing to the spread of misinformation.

+ Related: How TikTok became a diplomatic crisis (The New York Times)

SHAREABLE

Another sign of hard times in local news: A declined visa (The New York Times)

British journalist Phil O’Brien, who runs the local news outlet W42ST in New York City, had his visa renewal denied by the U.S. government, who deemed his business “marginal.” The publication, which launched in 2014, shrank during the pandemic but still produces a newsletter and two articles a day. Immigration services say that a visa for small business entrepreneurs cannot be issued for “marginal enterprises” that are unlikely to provide a basic level of living support. For now, O’Brien is running the site from London.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ The education of CNN’s Chris Licht: The network’s chief executive knew the job would not be easy. But this hard? (The New York Times)

+ 22 findings from the Reuters Institute’s research in 2022 still relevant in 2023 (Reuters Institute)