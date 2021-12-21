Need to Know: December 21, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In September, CherryRoad Media acquired 20 newspapers in four states from Gannett (Editor & Publisher)

But did you know: CherryRoad purchases and promises to improve Minnesota newspapers that previous owner Gannett ‘stripped’ (Star Tribune)

New Jersey-based CherryRoad Media has purchased a group of rural Minnesota newspapers from Gannett. The deal will go into effect on Jan. 1. Jeremy Gulban, CherryRoad’s chief executive, has promised to increase staffing at the papers and improve the papers’ websites and overall digital services, including streaming. He also suggested that the newspapers partner with local businesses and create online marketplaces. Each newspaper will have a local office in its community. “These smaller community newspapers just need attention and focus,” Gulban said. “A big company like Gannett, that’s not their business. Their business is larger newspapers, and they realized that.”

+ Noted: “NextGen TV” broadcasts now on the air in D.C. (PCMag)

API UPDATE

Community listening advisers to help publishers of color engage targeted audience segments

The American Press Institute announced that five community engagement experts will support news organizations in its Listening & Sustainability Lab in partnership with the Racial Equity in Journalism Fund at Borealis Philanthropy. Each “listening adviser” supports one of five publishers of color in the program in a roughly 12-week “sprint” to develop two-way conversation with a segment of their community that the publishers want to better serve — e.g. Black business owners in Atlanta. The listening sprints — which might result in new products, editorial initiatives or events — are informed by the information needs and lived experiences of interviewees. In 2022, API will publish early insights from the inaugural Lab.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Three disability questions every editor should ask (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Editors are in a position to guide better and more accurate coverage of disabled people, writes Hannah Wise. That means keeping a close eye out for ableist language, building accessibility into digital story formats, and including more disabled voices in reporting. “In journalism, in entertainment, in sports, in business — seeing and hearing from disabled people over and over again is how broader culture is changed,” writes Wise. “Editors, take this mantra to heart: nothing about us, without us.”

OFFSHORE

How a Danish publisher runs a profitable newspaper distribution service (WAN-IFRA)

To offset the rising costs and shrinking demand for print circulation, Danish publisher JP/Politikens Hus has expanded its newspaper distribution service to include retail single sales, magazines, advertising letters and daily mails, and even parcels. Delivering parcels brings in good revenue, says Hans Peter Nissen, head of Logistics at JPP. “We have changed our focus. The idea now is to take external products in the distribution to reduce the price for our newspapers.”

OFFBEAT

Local news orgs could start offering local product boxes (Poynter)

Leaning into e-commerce could open up a new revenue stream for local news organizations in 2022, writes David Cohn. National niche outlets like The Cut and InStyle have begun offering product boxes to supplement their editorial products; local news orgs could do the same, with product boxes featuring carefully curated goods from local businesses. “Newspapers can create a sense of curation and editorial finesse to make a shopper feel like they’re getting quality and participating in their community,” writes Cohn. That could include a “cookbook from local chefs replete with discounts to brick-and-mortar restaurants,” or a “shop local” gift-giving guide, or tickets to local events.

UP FOR DEBATE

This year disappointed on climate. Fierce accountability journalism can help save 2022 (Columbia Journalism Review)

Journalists need to hold world leaders accountable to their promises on climate action, writes Andrew McCormick. For example, a Washington Post investigation found that there’s an enormous gap between what countries say they’re releasing into the atmosphere and what they actually emit — and that’s not the only inaccurate data many countries release regarding the impact of their climate policies. But in addition to accountability reporting on wonky topics like emissions data, journalists need to make clear how individuals will experience the effects of climate change. Urgency is important, but reporting shouldn’t engender despair, writes McCormick.

SHAREABLE

How The Guardian took readers behind the scenes of its journalism (The Guardian)

For six years, The Guardian has used its “Inside the Guardian” series — which has now ended — to show readers how they cover the news, devise new editorial products, and harness technology to improve their journalism. “We lifted the bonnet on our working day and our suite of products,” writes Sophie Zeldin-O’Neill. Topics included the advantages of live blogs and why the paper switched to a biodegradable newspaper wrapper. Some of the series’ most popular pieces came from foreign correspondents. Editors also used the series to explain editorial decisions like how they decide which political party to endorse. “We’ll continue to keep our readers and supporters abreast of how and why we do what we do,” writes Zeldin-O’Neill, “via our growing suite of newsletters, podcasts and our annual report.”

+ Florida woman bites camel: Some thoughts on the art of the newspaper lede (The New Yorker)