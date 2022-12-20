Need to Know: December 20, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: New York Times union holds one-day strike (The New York Times)

But did you know: Unions back to using walkouts as a bargaining tactic after a two-decade break (Poynter)

Staffers at both the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram have been on strike for weeks, while other news organizations have faced one-day walkouts from unionized workers. For more than 20 years, work stoppages in news outlets were incredibly rare; before 2021, the last open-ended strike was in 2000. It's a sign of both the increasing unionization amongst news outlets and a sign of worker solidarity, even in longstanding unions. Union leaders say walkouts and strike threats have helped accelerate contract negotiations, but some say that for newspapers in particular, the strikes don't have as much power because papers are no longer the only sources of information.

+ Noted: Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists is no longer affiliated with the National Association of Black Journalists (PABJ); The Washington Post is cutting back on its Spanish-language content (Twitter, @WPLatinoCaucus)

Find out what makes your readers want to pay for your journalism

Why the Center for Public Integrity translated a story into plain language (Center for Public Integrity)

Alongside a story about finding safe homes for people with disabilities, the Center for Public Integrity ran a “plain language” version of the story aimed at readers with intellectual or developmental disabilities. In a letter to readers, the outlet explained that it was important that people with disabilities be able to read this story. The translation was done by Rebecca Monteleone, a professor of disability studies at the University of Toledo.

War fatigue hits Ukrainian, Russian media (The Fix)

Both Ukrainian and Russian media outlets saw a drop in audiences last month. This is partly due to power blackouts within Ukraine, which have kept local audiences from keeping abreast of local news. Globally, changes to Twitter’s algorithm, which have downplayed the war in Ukraine, have flattened traffic, as has a general fatigue about the war, writes Jakub Parusinski. He writes that this exhaustion is likely part of Russia’s strategy, in order to push Ukraine to make compromises after global pressure wanes.

Twitter’s fact-checking system has a major blind spot: Anything divisive (Bloomberg)

Twitter’s Community Notes fact-checking system asks volunteers to provide context on misleading or incorrect tweets. Users can then vote on how helpful those notes are, and an algorithm will use that feedback to determine whether to show that note more broadly on the site. But an analysis from Bloomberg News says that the tool only allows for fact-checks that have a broad range of support, meaning that “divisive” tweets are generally unaddressed. An analysis shows that 96% of all fact-checks don’t go to public review, and misinformation on issues like abortion and Covid go unflagged by the system because users don’t agree on the notes.

In the Southeast, power company money flows to news sites that attack their critics (NPR)