Need to Know: December 20, 2021

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Research from August found that Americans who relied on local news outlets were more likely to be vaccinated than those whose most-used news source was Trump or personal and community connections (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: How shrinking local news resources affected coverage of COVID-19 (Local News Initiative)

In a project from the Local News Initiative and German foundation Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, journalists and researchers expressed concerns that the loss of local news allowed misinformation to spread, potentially costing human lives during the pandemic. As they covered the crisis, newsrooms faced staff shortages that required creative solutions like assigning sports reporters to cover pandemic data. At the same time, news organizations had a financial incentive not to cover COVID-19 extensively during the early days of the pandemic because advertisers avoided buying ad spots next to stories about the coronavirus.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: On Saturday, CNN closed its offices to nonessential employees because of a rise of COVID-19 cases at the network and nationwide (The Wall Street Journal); Media groups sue Iowa governor over open records law (The Associated Press)

API RESOURCES

How newsrooms can do less work — but have more impact

Most news organizations have a fraction of the staff and resources they once had, and burnout remains a major problem across the industry. So newsrooms need to get smarter about prioritizing the work that really matters — and letting go of the rest. Here’s a simple framework for cutting back on stories and other types of work that aren’t serving audiences or driving revenue.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to keep yourself and your sources safe through trauma-informed journalism (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Research on the effects of trauma can give reporters knowledge that will help them decide whether to cover a particular story and how to practice empathy during interviews. Journalists can have a self-care plan that includes ways to prepare for difficult interviews and what to do afterward. When planning for an interview, journalists can assemble questions that give their sources as much control as possible to combat feelings of helplessness the interviewees may have experienced after a life-threatening or traumatic event. Some ways to offer them more control include laying out how they can choose to be identified in the story, explaining different options for approaching the piece, and making clear that they can stop the interview whenever they want.

OFFSHORE

When The Financial Times dropped its paywall for 40 hours, the results were a mixed bag (Journalism.co.uk)

During the United Nations Climate Change Conference last month, The Financial Times lifted the paywall across its site for almost two full days with the goal of transforming casual readers into paid subscribers. When the paywall was down, the site’s anonymous traffic was 28% higher than usual, free registrations rose 200% above average, and climate-related stories received seven times more traffic. New subscriptions, however, fell 12% during the stretch of free access.

+ An online scam targeted several prominent female journalists in India with a false offer to work at Harvard (The New York Times)

OFFBEAT

News avoidance can be a symptom of ‘worry burnout’ (The New York Times)

After almost two years of stress and vigilance driven by the pandemic, psychologists say some people are experiencing fatigue and growing detachment from this sustained worry. One sign of worry burnout is news avoidance, which can stem from a reluctance to emotionally cope with updates on topics like the Omicron variant. Dr. Srijan Sen, director of the Frances and Kenneth Eisenberg and Family Depression Center at the University of Michigan, encouraged those with worry burnout to recognize when they’re spending too much energy following the news or focusing on events beyond their control and to find new routines that support relaxing activities.

+ Earlier: Solutions journalism can be an antidote to news avoidance (What’s New in Publishing)

UP FOR DEBATE

News outlets must invest in consistent voting rights reporting that tackles disinformation (Nieman Reports)

When voters endured long lines during the 2020 presidential election, some news coverage cast the lengthy waits as “feel-good” stories without adding context on the erosion of voting rights. Few newsrooms cover voting rights as a beat, opting for seasonal coverage that misses critical stories on nuts-and-bolts issues that can have a big impact on election administration. Celeste Katz Marston writes that voting rights can be covered through many beats, from civil rights to technology, and that data can shed light on the effects of changes to voting rules.

SHAREABLE

The Washington Post grasps for new direction as Trump-era boom fades (The Wall Street Journal)

At The Washington Post, the Trump administration prompted a traffic and audience surge that has since fizzled out. Now the paper is grappling with how to increase online readership, attract younger readers, and potentially invest in non-politics coverage. During a point in time in 2019, almost all of the Post’s 50 most popular articles were about politics, compared to the same time period of this year, when only three of the top 10 were politics stories. Just 14% of Post subscribers are under 55, although that age group represents 61% of adults in the United States. Most major publishers have had similar drops in audience since last year, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Politico.