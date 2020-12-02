Need to Know: December 2, 2020

OFF THE TOP

Patch, the chain of hyperlocal news websites, has built a new software platform known as Patch Labs, which allows local reporters and small local newsrooms to publish their own newsletters and websites. The platform lets publishers sell ads and subscriptions, with Patch taking a 3% to 10% cut. Reporters or newsrooms who sign up for the platform must agree to a journalism code of ethics, and newsletter writers will someday be able to cross-post on Patch’s local news network.

+ Noted: Nieman Foundation announces the 2021 Nieman Visiting Fellows (Nieman Foundation); Meghan Hoyer to lead new data journalism department at Washington Post (The Washington Post); Politico’s reporting stars to launch competitor to the company’s Politico Playbook franchise (Axios)

Trust Tip: With COVID-19, give local context — not just raw numbers (Trusting News)

With COVID-19 cases again spiking around the country, it’s important that local news outlets don’t just report the latest numbers. They should also provide context for these numbers, such as how they compare to previous spikes and how local hospitals are handling the influx of patients. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

On Giving Tuesday, Block Club Chicago explained how coronavirus changed the way it covered the news (Block Club Chicago)

In a letter to readers on Giving Tuesday, Block Club Chicago’s managing editor Stephanie Lulay began by reflecting on the site’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Citing specific examples, she highlighted free services provided to readers — such as their coronavirus hotline that launched in October — and the time spent on them by particular reporters and editors. She also spotlighted pieces written about mutual aid societies and nonprofits that urged readers to donate, as well as a hyperlocal gift guide meant to encourage readers to support local businesses. Only after demonstrating this value to the community did Lulay ask readers to support local charities and, if possible, donate to the Block Club Chicago.

+ Earlier: How news organizations are asking for audience support in the time of coronavirus (American Press Institute)

How a team led by a journalist is fighting coronavirus misinformation in the Filipino community (Poynter)

At the beginning of the pandemic, friends began telling HuffPost editor Leezel Tanglao that their relatives in the Philippines were spreading dangerous COVID-19 information on Facebook Messenger. Some of the claims included useless home remedies, such as gargling salt water or vinegar to kill the virus. Tanglao began leading a COVID-19 task force, known as The Caretaker Project, that resulted in Tayo Help, a virtual help desk in English and Tagalog that provides coronavirus information for seniors, front-line workers and the unemployed. The Caretaker Project is now branching out; after receiving questions about domestic violence, the help desk will now push information on violence against women and host a virtual discussion on the subject.

+ Rupert Murdoch’s News UK TV channel given approval to launch (The Guardian)

The words that actually persuade people on the pandemic (Axios)

Much of the language used to describe the coronavirus pandemic has been politicized, and has caused Republicans in particular to tune out news coverage of it, according to a new study from Republican pollster Frank Luntz. Specific words can make a big difference in how people think; for instance, people find a “pandemic” more significant than “coronavirus.” Other word changes can impact reactions to policy. Stay-at-home orders are seen as less restricting than “lockdowns,” and COVID-19 “protocols” are better received than COVID-19 “mandates” or “orders.” And referring to government bodies as “public health agencies” boosts trust in those institutions.

+ Facebook’s Oversight Board announces the first six cases it will deliberate, opens them to public comment (Oversight Board)

Why Biden’s presidency is the time for a funding boost for public media (Current)

Following the deterioration of local newsrooms across America, Casey Kelly argues that the incoming Biden administration should increase funding to public media. With a larger budget, he says public media could begin addressing structural issues in the American media system by covering underserved communities. Leaders in public media are often hesitant to push for a significant increase in funding, preferring to keep a low profile. “But increasing support for public media should be considered low-hanging fruit that could help restore our broken information system,” Kelly writes.

The New York Times raised $4 million to launch investigative journalism initiative Headway (The New York Times Co.)

The New York Times has raised $4 million in philanthropic funding for its three-year Headway Initiative, which will cover global and national challenges. A dedicated team of journalists will produce 10 to 12 “deeply researched, visually ambitious, data-rich” stories per year, covering economics, health, the environment and other social issues. The stories will be available for free without a subscription. The team will also build an “online public square” focused on community engagement and data transparency, and a fellowship that will send a reporter to work at a local news organization. The funding comes from The Ford Foundation, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.