Need to Know: December 17, 2021

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Last week, the board of Lee Enterprises rejected a takeover bid from Alden Global Capital, a move that led to Lee’s stock more than doubling in valuefrom $18 per share to a high of $40. On Wednesday, Alden filed suit against Lee in Delaware, arguing that the company should have allowed Alden to select three members of Lee’s eight-person board. The lawsuit also said that Alden’s $24 per share bid was merely an opening bid that was open to negotiation, and was inappropriately rejected by the board. (Poynter)

At least 6,152 workers at news organizations were laid off between March of 2020 and August of 2021, and more than 100 news organizations in the U.S. closed or were absorbed during the pandemic, according to a new study from the Tow Center for Digital Journalism. While the federally-funded Paycheck Protection Program provided some support to newsrooms, in many cases it only delayed layoffs for a few months. (Columbia Journalism Review)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

How Santa Cruz Local uses surveys to inform its community-centered journalism. Since its founding in 2019, the news outlet has sent out surveys to both readers and non-readers to learn which issues are important to them and what their local news needs are. Readers said they felt more engaged with local news thanks to Santa Cruz Local, and were more willing to pay for it as a result. (The Lenfest Institute, Solution Set)

When newsroom inclusion stops at hiring ‘diversely,’ reporters shoulder the burden of credibility. Many news outlets have made efforts to bring in journalists of color, but have failed to make substantive changes to newsroom priorities. As a result, new reporters are often called upon to reach out to communities who do not trust their outlet due to poor or unfair coverage, putting them in an awkward or impossible position. (Poynter)

WAN-IFRA has put together a new newsroom guide on how to approach and improve climate change coverage. As climate change cuts across almost all subject areas, newsrooms must build their capacities to accurately and engagingly cover global warming. The guide helps journalists understand how climate science intersects with their beats as well as how to counter misinformation. (WAN-IFRA)

NEW FROM API

Podcast: Revisiting newsroom success stories from 2021 (It’s All Journalism)

Kamaria Roberts, the new deputy director of local news transformation at the American Press Institute, joins host Michael O’Connell in a year-end review of the Better News podcast. They listen to clips from past interviews and discuss how they demonstrate the successful application of strategies developed by newsrooms in the Table Stakes Local News Transformation program and featured on BetterNews.org.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ NPR’s public editor defends “a bit of nuance in a headline” (NPR)

+ How email newsletters from politicians teem with unfounded claims and largely escape notice (The New York Times)

+ What if the media covered the war on democracy like an actual war? (Mother Jones)

+ Inside a Chinese propaganda campaign: How Beijing influences the influencers (The New York Times)