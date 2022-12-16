Need to Know: December 16, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Thursday, Twitter suspended the accounts of at least eight prominent journalists, just a day after it suspended accounts that tracked billionaires’ private plane locations, including one that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet. This week, the platform also shut down its newsletter platform Revue and dissolved its Trust and Safety Council. Despite much fanfare from conservative media, the revelations of the “Twitter Files” concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop did not get much coverage from the mainstream media, as they did not reveal much new information. Meanwhile, Musk and some of his fans are creating a conspiracy theory about Wikipedia’s bias “in real time.” (The New York TImes, Engadget, The Washington Post, CNN, Vice)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

A newspaper vanished from the internet. Did someone pay to kill it? Former journalists at the Hook suspect that their archives were purchased and deleted by someone who didn’t like their coverage. (The Washington Post)

How Bloomberg develops products to boost subscriptions. The team is developing products even with incomplete data, focusing on long-term growth and prioritizing user experience. (WAN-IFRA)

The Washington Post will conduct layoffs, its publisher says at contentious town hall. Publisher Fred Ryan said the overall size of the newsroom would not shrink. (CNN)

NEW FROM API

Addressing misinformation with audiences under 40: An industry challenge

Gen Zers and Millennials are as likely to blame the news media for the spread of misinformation as they are politicians or social media platforms. Perhaps more importantly for the industry, more than half of survey respondents believe that the media have the most responsibility for addressing the problem, with the government, politicians, social media companies and social media users following close behind.

Yet most news organizations still haven’t figured out ways to reach these age groups with journalism that addresses misinformation on the platforms they visit most often, according to people who study misinformation and news literacy.

API Year in Review

As 2022 comes to a close, API is reflecting on the work we’ve done this year to offer coaching, cohorts and sessions and how we’ve expanded our journalism programs portfolio to offer more support to newsrooms.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ The L.A. journalist making Americans smarter about politics (The Washington Post)

+ ‘We need a language that has been developed, defined, and codified by people who look like us’: Re-defining objectivity, advocacy journalism, and newsroom power dynamics (Nieman Reports)

+ Gannett’s gut-punch: National newspaper behemoth’s slashing tactics leave fewer journalists covering New Mexico and readers adrift in their communities (Sante Fe Reporter)