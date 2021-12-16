Need to Know: December 16, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Lee’s stock is now trading at way more than Alden Global Capital’s takeover offer (Poynter)

But did you know: Alden goes to court in its takeover battle with Lee Enterprises (Poynter)

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital filed a lawsuit Wednesday to try to gain leverage in its hostile takeover bid for newspaper company Lee Enterprises, reports Rick Edmonds. The suit argues that Lee was protecting the jobs of entrenched managers in rejecting three Alden nominees for its board of directors, and that Lee was too abrupt in rejecting Alden’s November bid for the company (although it concedes that the initial bid was a lowball offer). “Alden’s strategy seems to have shifted back to gaining influence and seats on the board to make a case against Lee management,” writes Edmonds. “It pursued that gradual approach in pushing cost-cutting moves at Tribune Publishing over a period of two years before prevailing in a contested effort to buy the company this summer.”

+ Noted: Nancy Meyer, Miami Herald president, named publisher of the Houston Chronicle (Houston Chronicle)

API RESOURCES

Do small, quick experiments around audience engagement

Looking for ways to better reach specific audiences? You can test your hypotheses and run experiments using API’s Metrics for News analytics software. Learn more here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Want to collaborate more? Get your tools to talk to each other (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Many newsrooms use tools like Airtable, Google Drive, Zapier and Slack. But they may not have those tools set up to work together. Making use of the built-in automation “can be as simple as setting up a Slack or Teams alert for each new file dropped into a collaboration folder in Google Drive,” writes Mikaela Rodenbaugh. It’s also possible to set up automatic messages to indicate when a story is ready for editing or being looked at by copy editors. “Are there repetitive parts of your work schedule that are simple enough to set up as an automation?” writes Rodenbaugh. “Could notifications be useful to inform team members quickly of an opportunity to collaborate?”

OFFSHORE

Google offers behavioral pledges on news payments in France to try to end costly antitrust legislation (TechCrunch)

In a new attempt to placate European antitrust regulators, Google has offered a set of commitments to the French watchdog organization Autorité de la Concurrence. The commitments are designed to ensure Google is negotiating in good faith with news publishers to use their content. If the terms are acceptable to French publishers, Google will be bound to those commitments for five years. This approach can help Google avoid expensive fines for flouting France’s increasingly stringent copyright laws.

OFFBEAT

The podcasts capitalizing on friendship (Financial Times)

“Friendship podcasts,” which are podcasts struck up between a few friends, rely on building a strong, personal rapport with listeners. The conversation is casual and chatty and covers general rather than niche topics, with the banter between hosts serving as another strong draw for listeners. Many of these podcasts have become quite successful, with hosts drawing crowds — and revenue — at live events. “I think the connection the fan has to the intimacy of listening to people talk, especially when they’re friends, is what draws that out and creates this real bond,” says Chris Black, co-host of the podcast How Long Gone. These types of podcasts also tend to attract younger audiences, helping some millennials feel a sense of connection despite their “atomized and lonely” lifestyles, writes Rachel Connolly.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Journalism is a public good. Let the public make it.’ (Columbia Journalism Review)

For local news to rise above its current crisis, it needs to involve the public in the process of newsgathering, writes Darryl Holliday. Holliday is the co-founder of City Bureau, a news nonprofit based in Chicago that pays residents to attend city government meetings and take notes. “There is no number of news articles that will save us from the challenges ahead, but there are a million people willing to take on the role of ‘Observer,’ ‘Courtwatcher,’ ‘Community Correspondent,’ ‘Info Hub Captain,’ or ‘Documenter’ for their neighborhood, block, or building,” he writes.

SHAREABLE

Why publishers like Vox Media are merging with their biggest rivals (The Washington Post)

Although once valued at billions of dollars, digital media companies like BuzzFeed, Vice Media and Vox Media couldn’t actually find buyers willing to pay those prices. “In the absence of well-heeled suitors,” writes Jeremy Barr, “some of the most influential and successful companies in the digital media industry have instead pivoted to a strategy of consolidation, buying up and merging with onetime competitors.” Combining audiences will not only help attract advertisers, it better positions media companies to go up against tech giants like Facebook and Google.

+ Related: This week Vox Media announced it would buy Group Nine Media. The merger will unite two of the biggest players in digital media. (Wall Street Journal)

+ The 2021 Lie of the Year: Lies about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and its significance (PolitiFact)