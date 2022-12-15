Need to Know: December 15, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Twitter is shutting down newsletter platform Revue and will delete related data early next year (Engadget)

But did you know: A newspaper vanished from the internet. Did someone pay to kill it? (The Washington Post)

The Hook, an alternative weekly in Charlottesville, Virginia, stopped publishing in 2013, but its digital archive filled with 22,000 articles lived on — until it vanished in June. Although this isn’t unusual, some of the paper’s founding journalists looked into the disappearance and believe it was a “catch and kill” by a man accused of rape in 2004, a situation that the Hook later covered. The alleged perpetrator tried to sue the Hook for libel in 2012 following the weekly’s cover story on the situation, and former Hook staffers believe he was the mystery buyer of the archive months before it vanished.

+ Noted: The Washington Post will conduct layoffs, its publisher says at contentious town hall (CNN); Politico plans to hire for 150 new jobs in 2023 (Twitter, @natsfert); Twitter’s risky plan to save its ads business (Platformer); YouTube will send a notification to users if their comment is abusive (TechCrunch)

API UPDATE

The 10 most popular Better News case studies of 2022

In 2022, Better News featured lessons and successes from local new organizations growing audiences and revenue, deepening engagement with their communities and driving sustainability. These case studies, written by alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, are helping accelerate the work of journalists and news organizations across the industry. From audience-focused initiatives to changing internal systems, these original case studies are the most-viewed in 2022.

+ Beyond Twitter and Meta: What’s next for news on social media? Join API and ONA online tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. EST — register here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to sunset a product (News Product Alliance)

If a newsroom’s goals and prioritization change over time, so should its product portfolio and processes. Winding down support for an existing product can make space to develop new products or features to meet users’ needs. Before sunsetting a product, stakeholder trust and product opportunity should be aligned. This can be achieved by measuring product use and usefulness, understanding organizational goals and researching new product opportunities, deciding on the product opportunity and alternative ways to meet deprioritized needs, and composing a communication plan to stakeholders on both sunset and alternative uses.

OFFSHORE

New record number of journalists jailed worldwide (Reporters Without Borders)

This year’s number of journalists detained worldwide — 533 — is 13.4% higher than last year’s figure. The number of those killed has increased as well, in part due to the war in Ukraine — 57 journalists were killed, while 65 are being held hostage and 49 are missing. A record-breaking number of women are currently being detained, as well, accounting for nearly 15% of detained journalists, compared to fewer than 7% five years ago. China continues to be the world’s biggest jailer of journalists, while Iran became the third biggest jailer following widespread protests.

PQ: “Dictatorial and authoritarian regimes are filling their prisons faster than ever by jailing journalists. This new record in the number of detained journalists confirms the pressing and urgent need to resist these unscrupulous governments and to extend our active solidarity to all those who embody the ideal of journalistic freedom, independence and pluralism.” – Christophe Deloire, RSF

OFFBEAT

3 West Virginia reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired (AP)

Three Charleston Gazette-Mail reporters told the Associated Press they believe they were fired for critically tweeting about an interview between their company president and an infamous former coal executive. The video interview, which was briefly posted on the Charleston Gazette-Mail website, featured a conversation between HD Media president Doug Skaff and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, who was involved in the worst U.S. mine disaster in decades. The reporters said they were told they were being fired for insubordination and publicly hurting the company on social media, although no specific policy was cited.

SHAREABLE

Well-being will become a core tenet of journalism (Nieman Lab)

Journalists are experiencing an increase in online-related psychological and emotional labor, including trauma and declines in overall wellbeing and happiness. That’s especially true for women journalists, who for their jobs rely on the same platforms that expose them to online violence. Valérie Bélair-Gagnon notes that disconnecting from online and social media to avoid online harassment is at odds with news organizations’ emphasis on digital engagement and how online media operates. Disconnected practices need to be built into newsroom operations and digital platforms’ content moderation, she writes.