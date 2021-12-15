Need to Know: December 15, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: It’s more common for white, older, more-educated Americans to have spoken with local journalists (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: When newsroom inclusion stops at hiring ‘diversely,’ reporters shoulder the burden of credibility (Poynter)

When news organizations have failed to adequately cover underrepresented communities, reporters often struggle to connect with these audiences. Young journalists of color may have been hired to increase diversity, only to find that the legacy of harmful coverage makes it difficult for them to build trust among their own communities. Alex Sujong Laughlin writes that often newsrooms will hire more “diversely” but won’t shift their policies and priorities to better serve communities of color, leaving new hires “to bear the brunt of the newsroom’s poor reputation.”

+ Noted: The AP seeks answers from the Homeland Security Department on its use of government databases to investigate journalists (Associated Press); CBS to launch local news broadcasts in Detroit (Variety); Lee’s stock is now trading at way more than Alden Global Capital’s takeover offer (Poynter)

Trust Tip: Here’s how newsrooms are working to build trust with communities of color (part two) (Trusting News)

As part of Trust 101’s class on building trust with communities of color, 15 newsrooms developed specific action plans for earning trust. The Capital Times in Madison, Wis. is focused on reworking the local economy beat to better serve workers, while WFYI News in Indiana is creating an asset map and resource list for specific zip codes. Other newsrooms are working to track source diversity and build more equitable coverage into training and newsroom processes.

The local news meteorologist whose forecast saved lives in Kentucky (Poynter)

Kentucky-based meteorologist Trent Okerson spent three days meticulously tracking the path of a storm that would end with a swarm of tornadoes that killed 88 people. He was able to predict the path of the tornadoes with precision, warning mobile home residents of the town of Mayfield to evacuate less than 20 minutes before a twister demolished homes in the area. One resident sent Okerson and his team a video message the next day, thanking him for the coverage that saved his and his family members’ lives. “It if hadn’t been for them, I would be laying there dead,” he said.

The Guardian has more than 1 million recurring digital supporters (Axios)

The Guardian has nearly doubled its regular digital supporters in the past three years, from 534,000 to 1 million, Axios reports. The U.K.-based paper offers a model in which readers can either subscribe to its apps or make recurring financial contributions. On top of the 1 million recurring supporters, the paper has 100,000 print subscribers and another 500,000 readers who gave one-off donations. The Guardian has focused on broadening its appeal abroad with the launch of its U.S. site in 2011 and its Australian site in 2013. About half of the recurring supporters of the site are from outside of the United Kingdom.

Americans tweet more about entertainment news than politics (Pew Research Center)

A survey of Americans who posted news-related tweets over the summer found that they were most likely to tweet about entertainment. Among the news tweets surveyed, 29% were about entertainment, while 26% were about government and politics, 12% about sports, and 8% about health, according to new data from the Pew Research Center. However, tweets about politics saw the biggest jump since 2015, when only 17% of news tweets were about politics. In 2021, 37% of the news-related tweets included the poster’s opinion about the news. And compared with 2015, news tweeters were less likely to post original tweets and more likely to reply to another tweet.

Venture capitalists are killing the news industry (Dame Magazine)

Investors regularly spend millions on media projects that fail while the journalism industry crumbles, writes Allison Hantschel. Venture capitalists invest in new ideas — “Uber But for News, Netflix But for News, TikTok But for News” — but fail to understand the importance of journalism, she argues. For example, newsrooms like NBC and the BBC dedicated time and talent to producing shows for Quibi, a platform that raised $1.75 billion, spent $63 million on ads for itself, and shut down after six months. The money being spent on these investments could be towards local journalists who understand how to produce quality news, Hantschel says.

​​How a 100-year-old newspaper became the go-to way to influence Biden (Politico)

Organizations trying to influence President Biden have taken to placing ads in Delaware’s The News Journal, Biden’s hometown newspaper. Biden remained a regular reader of the paper during his time as vice president, and continues to have the paper delivered to his home in Wilmington. Between September and mid-November, interest groups ran 17 ads calling on the president to take up issues like nuclear disarmament and Puerto Rican statehood. During the Trump administration, interest groups regularly ran ads on Fox News in the hopes of getting the former president’s attention.