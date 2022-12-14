Need to Know: December 14, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How journalists can better cover neglected communities (American Press Institute)

But did you know: The balancing act of reporting on vulnerable kids while protecting their privacy (The City)

In November, The City and ProPublica wrote about the struggle of teenagers in New York City to get access to mental health services. Reporter Abigail Kramer writes that she weighed the importance of identifying her sources to build credibility with her audience with the needs of the vulnerable people she was covering. She also noted that the family that requested the highest level of anonymity was the most affluent, leaving her to wonder if her story implied that secrecy was more important for those with “more to lose.” She ultimately left the choice up to the parents.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Use accusations of bias to prompt reflection, not defensiveness (Trusting News)

“Your coverage is so biased.” That complaint is frustrating to hear — and it’s also true. It might not be true in the way people often mean it, in reference to perceptions of an intentional political agenda on the part of a journalist. But of course our own experiences, values and world views affect our work. The ultimate goal is for people to have access to more accurate, reflective, relevant journalism. To get there, we need staffs that represent the complexity of our communities. And we need newsroom cultures that encourage and reward people who show up with their whole selves and are willing to challenge and improve each other’s work.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How Bloomberg develops products to boost subscriptions (WAN-IFRA)

Julia Beizer, Bloomberg’s Chief Product Officer, says the company is focused on building products that reinforce its core brand of financial data and news. She offers three lessons in product development: don’t let testing become a crutch that prevents you from releasing products that aren’t perfect; short-term growth hacks won’t lead to long-term success; and focusing on user experience is a choice that needs to be made every day. “All of us need to focus on the long term: deepening our engagement with users, getting to know them better and then serving them what they need,” Beizer said.

OFFSHORE

The popular Chinese-owned news app driving Nigerian clickbait (Semafor)

Opera News, a Chinese news app, comes pre-installed on phones made by Chinese phone manufacturer Transsion, which is one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers in Africa. The app pays content creators per click, leading to rampant misinformation and plagiarism on the platform, according to a new study. The app is particularly popular in Nigeria, with more than 3 million people accessing it every day. Critics are calling for more transparency into how the app’s algorithm works.

OFFBEAT

Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council (The Washington Post)

On Monday, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, a group of people from around the world who had volunteered to help improve safety on the platform. One council member said Musk’s decision lost the company ”years of institutional memory that we on the council have brought” and that it would reflect poorly on the social network going forward. The Council was first formed in 2016 after the platform came under scrutiny for spreading terrorism and other problematic content.

SHAREABLE

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project has established Reporters Shield to protect news organizations from harassing lawsuits (Nieman Reports)