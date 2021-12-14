Need to Know: December 14, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Group Nine Media was profitable in 2021, for the first time in its five-year history (Axios)

But did you know: Vox Media to acquire Group Nine Media (Wall Street Journal)

The deal unites two of the biggest players in digital media, report Amol Sharma and Benjamin Mullin. It will also give Vox 75% ownership of the combined company, with the remaining 25% going to Group Nine Media. Both Vox and Group Nine Media have recently been seeking to acquire new media properties. The combined company is expected to generate more than $700 million in revenue in 2022 and more than $100 million in profit.

+ Noted: CNN hires Chris Wallace away from Fox News (Axios); Fox News hosts urged Meadows to have Trump stop Jan. 6 violence, texts show (The Washington Post); The New York Times has reemerged as a potential buyer of The Athletic, sources say (Front Office Sports)

API UPDATE

Podcast: Revisiting newsroom success stories from 2021 (It’s All Journalism)

Kamaria Roberts, the new deputy director of local news transformation at the American Press Institute, joins host Michael O’Connell in a year-end review of the Better News podcast. They listen to clips from past interviews and discuss how they demonstrate the successful application of strategies developed by newsrooms in the Table Stakes Local News Transformation program and featured on BetterNews.org.

+ Some success stories include how The Arizona Republic “kills” subscriber “zombies” and how The Tennessean tells stories for and with Black residents (Better News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

People don’t assume journalists have ethics. Here’s how you can highlight yours. (Trusting News)

Journalists need to get on the record and make it known that they do have ethics, writes Lynn Walsh. To that end, Trusting News is working with the Society of Professional Journalists to examine how journalists can use SPJ’s Code of Ethics to build trust with their communities. For each part of the code, Trusting News gives examples and ideas about how journalists can talk publicly about it.

OFFSHORE

European regulation of online disinformation may be a ‘game changer’ in 2022 (Columbia Journalism Review)

The European Union is expected to issue new laws to combat disinformation in the new year; laws to both limit the market power of companies like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, and hold social media platforms more accountable for disinformation. One bill would require social platforms to allow regulators to step in and audit their algorithms. The laws “have the potential to become global standard setters,” writes Anya Schiffrin, “largely because they will be the first comprehensive regulations to be passed by democratic governments.”

+ Related: The Poynter Institute’s MediaWise announces international expansion of digital media literacy program to address global information disorder (Poynter)

+ Julian Assange can be extradited to U.S. to face espionage charges, court rules (The Guardian)

OFFBEAT

Why utopian thinking is important for societal engagement (Twitter, @leedrutman)

Studies have shown that envisioning better societies can motivate collective action. This kind of utopian thinking encourages and improves higher-level thinking; on the flip side, resignation can lead to system justification, which makes necessary change more difficult. We need more utopian thinking, writes political scientist Lee Drutman. “Envisioning a better future needs to be a central project in this moment.”

+ Earlier: How the Long Beach Post used Mine Craft to encourage younger readers to imagine a better community (Lenfest Institute)

UP FOR DEBATE

Was BuzzFeed right to publish the Steele Dossier? (Second Rough Draft)

Although much of the infamous dossier on Trump’s Russia connections was later discredited, BuzzFeed was still right to have published it, argues Richard J. Tofel, former president of ProPublica. “The Steele Dossier wasn’t a reported scoop — it was a leaked document,” he writes. “If it had been an enterprise story, the issue of whether to publish should have centered around whether the story was accurate.” When it published the dossier, BuzzFeed’s headline and subhed (accurately) stated that it alleged to have incriminating details about Trump, that those allegations were unverified, and the document contained errors. The Steele Dossier was also already an open secret in Washington, Tofel writes. “Seemingly the only people in the dark were the public.”

+ Counterpoint: Why Dick Tofel is wrong (Twitter, @ErikWemple)

SHAREABLE

A new guide to help newsrooms cover climate change (WAN-IFRA)

Climate change is an issue that will cut across most newsroom beats — from business to politics, sports, leisure and social justice. But not every news outlet or journalist is at the same level of proficiency when it comes to understanding how climate impacts those beats. A new guide from WAN-IFRA uses takeaways from actual newsrooms to help journalists understand the science underpinning their beats, how to counter climate misinformation, and how to tell more engaging climate stories.