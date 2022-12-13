Need to Know: December 13, 2022

OFF THE TOP

Electric carmakers are increasingly dropping AM radio from their vehicles, saying that electromagnetic interference from the electric vehicle can cause static, noise and hum for AM radio stations. Broadcasters are worried that this could severely curtail their listenership while also depriving drivers of a valuable resource in emergencies. Experts say that the electromagnetic issues could be solved, but that there is little incentive for automakers to spend the time and money on them. This may be particularly true of manufacturers based in Europe, where AM radio has dropped in popularity. About 47 million Americans listen to AM radio.

API UPDATE

Addressing misinformation with audiences under 40: An industry challenge

Gen Zers and Millennials are as likely to blame the news media for the spread of misinformation as they are politicians or social media platforms. Perhaps more importantly for the industry, more than half of survey respondents believe that the media have the most responsibility for addressing the problem, with the government, politicians, social media companies and social media users following close behind.

Yet most news organizations still haven’t figured out ways to reach these age groups with journalism that addresses misinformation on the platforms they visit most often, according to people who study misinformation and news literacy.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How publishers are learning to create and distribute news on TikTok (Reuters Institute)

TikTok is one of the fastest growing social networks, but news on the platform is still dominated by influencers and activists. About half of news outlets regularly post content on TikTok, with most organizations joining in the last year. There are different approaches to the platform; some have spotlighted young, digitally native creators while others have showcased the work of the entire newsroom and stuck with their established styles. But there are downsides to the platform — the process for getting verified is opaque, the app’s connections to the Chinese government concern many, and some outlets say the app has taken down or limited access to hard-hitting news stories.

OFFSHORE

British LGBTQ outlet tackles news avoidance with positive news filter (Press Gazette)

After studies showed that consumers are avoiding news because it affects their mood, British LGBTQ website Pink News is allowing readers to only see “uplifting” stories in their feeds. Chief product officer Sarah Watson says the goal is to let audiences take breaks from depressing news stories when they need to. In a survey, 25% of readers said they would be interested in the option, and Watson said they’d received requests from readers to filter news stories by their “mood.”

OFFBEAT

Twitter’s Community Notes feature starts rolling out globally (Engadget)

Twitter has announced that it is rolling out its debunking feature Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, around the world. Moderators who participate in the feature can add “context” to tweets, and users can vote on whether they find that context helpful. New owner Elon Musk claims that the feature will be “a gamechanger for improving accuracy on Twitter.” Twitter is also relaunching Twitter Blue, which will provide a blue checkmark after verification from the platform.

SHAREABLE

