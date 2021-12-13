Need to Know: December 13, 2021

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Many news outlets lost advertising revenue during the pandemic, leading to layoffs and furloughs (USA Today)

But did you know: More than 6,150 news workers were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, report finds (Tow Center for Digital Journalism)

Those layoffs affected workers at 343 individual news outlets and 35 media chains, according to the report, published Friday by the Tow Center. The research found that at least 128 news organizations either shut down or were absorbed by other companies during mergers and acquisitions, and local news organizations struggled the most. In some cases relief funding like the federal Paycheck Protection Program merely delayed layoffs and other cutbacks. However, Tow Senior Reporting Fellow Gabby Miller writes, the pandemic “impacted the news industry in uneven ways,” and some news organizations are now in better financial positions than they were beforehand.

+ Noted: The United States will invest up to $30 million in a fund to protect world press freedom (Axios); iHeartMedia podcasters to launch union (Bloomberg); Many early BuzzFeed employees were unable to sell their shares of the company’s stock after it went public (Axios)

API UPDATE

‘Sincerely, Leaders of Color’ columns return with guest writers sponsored by API

The ‘Sincerely, Leaders of Color’ column series hosted at OpenNews is “back and better than ever,” write its founders P. Kim Bui and Emma Carew Grovum. Written for those who want to create a more supportive environment for journalists of color to do their best work, the series in 2022 will publish a special project in January and continue biweekly columns from Bui and Grovum and also guest writers. New funding comes from the Executive Program and the Tow Knight Center at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, and the American Press Institute, which is sponsoring the guest writers budget.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How Santa Cruz Local uses surveys to inform its community-centered journalism (The Lenfest Institute)

To gauge their audience’s interest in various coverage areas and local issues, for-profit news organization Santa Cruz Local often surveys its readers and other people in the community. The publication uses their responses to adjust its coverage to its readers’ needs. For instance, because of reader input, the publication is planning a series on homelessness. The newsroom conducts ongoing surveys that ask new newsletter subscribers and members for feedback, and the team also goes into the community to ask people about their concerns and information needs. After visiting places like farmers markets, food banks and homeless camps, Santa Cruz Local uses AirTable to record and organize takeaways from their discussions with community members.

+ Earlier: How Santa Cruz Local proved the value of community engagement to staff (American Press Institute)

OFFSHORE

In report on News Corp., Australian lawmakers recommend media regulation reform (Parliament of Australia)

An Australian Senate committee released a report examining the influence of News Corp., which owns two-thirds of the country’s metropolitan daily newspapers, in addition to news sites, radio stations, and a majority share in Sky News broadcaster Foxtel. The report notes that News Corp. publications account for more than half of newspaper revenue in Australia, and in some places, the sole news sources are News Corp.-owned media, limiting communities’ access to diverse sources of information and viewpoints. The report recommends a judicial inquiry into media regulation, alongside short-term reforms, such as creating a permanent fund to support new and existing news outlets.

+ A year-long data project in Italy improved understanding of the pandemic “by taking a few steps back” (International Journalists’ Network)

OFFBEAT

Senate committee approves bill to bring free online access to federal court records (Bloomberg Law)

To view federal court records, journalists must pay 10 cents per page, up to a maximum of $3 per document, through the PACER system, short for Public Access to Court Electronic Records. Those costs, which can quickly stack up, can be a barrier for news organizations, low-income defendants, and other members of the public. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill that would remove PACER’s online fees and update the system’s technology and search function.

+ Related: Journalists can access many federal court records for free via the Free Law Project’s RECAP archive (Court Listener)

UP FOR DEBATE

In Nobel Peace Prize acceptance, Maria Ressa issues warning about social media’s influence (The Nobel Prize)

Ressa, CEO of Rappler in the Philippines, argued that technology has amplified disinformation, “pitting us against each other, bringing out our fears, anger and hate, and setting the stage for the rise of authoritarians and dictators around the world.” She also mentioned the outsized role Facebook plays in distributing news, while posts containing falsehoods and divisive content can “spread faster and further than facts on social media.” After referring to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, she said: “What happens on social media doesn’t stay on social media. Online violence is real world violence.”

+ Related: Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, head of Novaya Gazeta in Russia, were the first working journalists to receive the prize since 1936. Watch them accept their awards (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

+ Why civic education should prepare students to navigate the “misinformation age” (USA Today)

SHAREABLE

There’s a long history of failed attempts to put American journalists in space. On Saturday, Michael Strahan changed that (CNN)

Last month, “Good Morning America” host Strahan announced that spaceflight services company Blue Origin selected him to fly on a space launch that took place on Saturday. Journalists have long hoped to see space, with CNN aerospace analyst Miles O’Brien saying, “I can’t think of too many other beats in what we do as journalists where we are covering something we cannot visit.” Strahan’s journey followed years of thwarted attempts to send an American journalist into space, including a NASA program created to do just that in 1985. More than 1,700 reporters applied for the Journalists in Space program before it was canceled after the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion in 1986.