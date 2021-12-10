Need to Know: December 10, 2021

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

The board of Lee Enterprises, which owns 77 newspapers including the Casper Star-Tribune, the Lincoln Journal Star and the Wisconsin State Journal, unanimously rejected a bid by Alden Global Capital to purchase the chain. The board decided that Alden’s offer of $24 per share undervalued the chain and was not in the best interest of the company. One prominent shareholder had threatened to sue if the board sold the company at an insufficient price. (Omaha World-Herald)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Fewer and fewer reporters are covering the nation’s state governments. One organization is trying to reverse that trend. States Newsroom is a network of nonprofit newsrooms covering state governments across the country. The group plans to expand its coverage, with newsrooms in 40 states in the next two and half years. The number of reporters covering statehouses dropped 35% between 2003 and 2014. (The Washington Post)

What inclusion work looks like in four Chicago newsrooms. Newsrooms like the Chicago Sun-Times, WGN-TV, The Associated Press and the Chicago Tribune are working to make their coverage more representative of their communities by conducting source audits, incorporating inclusive thinking into the story process and covering neighborhoods with potential for subscriber growth. (Poynter)

Nieman Lab’s Predictions for Journalism 2022. In its annual end-of-year wrap-up, Nieman Lab asks dozens of journalists and media professionals for their predictions for the field next year; more predictions will be added through Dec. 17. Topics range from product management to cross-border collaborations to building audience trust. (Nieman Lab)

NEW FROM API

Apply now to serve as API’s 2022 Inclusion and Audience Growth Intern



We’re looking for a paid summer intern to support our efforts to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) within news media and to help us research and share best practices in diversity, inclusion and community engagement in journalism. This person will work with our Director of Inclusion and Audience Growth, who is leading new work with news organizations that want to improve their coverage of communities of color while also creating and sustaining more equitable workplaces. Apply by Jan. 31, 2022.

How the Florida Times-Union used Instagram to connect with a younger, more diverse audience (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Grow your audience — including younger, more diverse readers — by using non-traditional social media platforms to promote stories and establish lines of communication where readers feel like they can interact with a person, not a company. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

FOR THE WEEKEND

