Need to Know: December 10, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: A survey of mostly New York-based news outlets in March 2020 found that 84% reported a decline in advertising, with a quarter of them reporting a decline of 75% to 100% (Center for Community Media)

But did you know: NYC ad spending initiative boosts community news outlets (Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism)

In the spring of 2019, one year before the coronavirus pandemic would ravage New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order mandating that city agencies spend at least half of their advertising budgets with community news outlets. The city ad dollars, amounting to nearly $10 million and distributed to more than 220 news outlets, helped replace lost ad revenue brought on by the pandemic. Some of the outlets had never received city ad money before, and most saw dramatic increases in this revenue. The money also helped ensure that audiences served by those news outlets — many of which are immigrants and communities of color — continued to be able to access reliable information throughout the health crisis.

+ Noted: YouTube announces it will now remove any content that alleges that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election (YouTube); Journalists at the Austin American-Statesman and its six community papers announce plans to unionize (Austin NewsGuild)

API UPDATE

Webinar: Lessons from the 2020 election

On Tuesday, December 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET, a group of organizations including API, Election SOS, First Draft, Hearken, PEN America, Protect Democracy and Trusting News will host a discussion on 2020 election coverage and takeaways for journalists covering the new presidential administration, the ongoing pandemic and the vaccine rollout. Each group will lead its own breakout session for the bulk of the event. Learn more and register.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Student newsrooms, consider going dark for a week this winter break (Poynter)

In late October, the Daily Gamecock at the University of South Carolina made waves when it published an editorial announcing that for the following week, it would not be producing any content. “While we strongly stand by our commitment to report, fighting burnout and practicing self-care ensures that we will be able to continue to serve this community to the best of our ability,” editors wrote, going on to ask students to be mindful of their own mental health. It’s something that all student newspapers should consider doing for a week over the winter holidays, writes Taylor Blatchford. That, or splitting the break into two shifts to allow one half of the staff to take time off — from emails, from social media, from Slack — while the other half takes over the newsroom. Either way, says Blatchford, “Make sure everyone on your staff has at least a week or two where they are truly, totally off over the holidays.”

+ Earlier: Examples of professional newsrooms that have taken a break, paused publishing (by choice or necessity) and come back (Twitter, @jcstearns)

OFFSHORE

The missing perspectives of women in news (IWMF)

A new report examining women’s representation in newsrooms and news coverage in six countries — India, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, the U.K. and the U.S. — found that women are not playing an increasing role in news — if anything, their participation as reporters, sources and subjects is actually decreasing. Among the findings: Last year, only 15% to 30% of protagonists in the news across six countries were women. One of the report’s recommendations for news organizations is to focus especially on achieving gender parity in agenda-setting beats like politics and economics.

OFFBEAT

How the NYT Store creates products that ‘build community’ with readers (Digiday)

NYT Cooking and Crossword are two New York Times verticals with enthusiastic, loyal audiences. So their corresponding sections on the NYT Store are filled with products that tie back to their editorial content, such as a “Generously Buttered Noodles” sweatshirt that refers to a memefied NYT Cooking recipe from 2017. The commerce team at The New York Times works closely with editorial staff to develop the language that goes on the merchandise, the better to target niche audiences with a “strong sense of community,” says Mark Silver, the Times’ vice president of commerce.

+ Earlier: How the Alabama Media Group develops merchandise (and content) with a strong sense of place (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

UP FOR DEBATE

The effect of ‘price-dumping’ on niche publishers (Twitter, @baekdal)

Mass-market publications like Wired or Women’s Health magazine often slash their subscription prices to impossibly-low levels. (Wired, for example, is now only $5 per year for both print and digital.) Their mass-market appeal means they actually hold less value for individuals — reflected by their constant price-dumping, writes Thomas Baekdal. Niche publications, because of their personalized focus, should be able to charge more because their content is highly relevant and useful for individuals. Unfortunately, audiences used to seeing low subscription rates from big publications are often unwilling to pay niche publishers what they may actually be worth.

SHAREABLE

2020 was the year of the audio renaissance (What’s New in Publishing)

Some of the biggest investments and acquisitions in the media industry this year have been in the audio and podcasting space, which continues to grow despite the economic setback. “Podcasting’s better-than-expected showing over the first half of the year has led to it being a safer bet than most mediums,” write the authors of WNIP’s Media Moments 2020 report, with stable revenue coming from advertising and branded or sponsored content.

