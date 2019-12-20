Need to Know: Dec. 20, 2019

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: A major study from February 2019 found that “avid readers” are more likely to drop their subscriptions than the subscribers who spend less time with news content (Medill Local News Initiative)

But did you know: New research suggests that maybe those subscribers are getting turned off by advertising (Medill Local News Initiative)

A study by Northwestern University found that customers who use an ad blocker are more likely to keep their subscriptions, raising “important questions about whether news outlets are turning off some of their best customers with intrusive advertising, and whether their bottom line might be better served by curtailing or customizing those ads,” writes Mark Jacobs. (Note: The study used data from only one newsroom.) In the age of media services Netflix and Spotify, customers are being conditioned to expect excellent user experiences — and that includes no ads, said Ed Malthouse, who directed the study. “What’s happening with the news organizations is they think they can maintain the old model of ‘I’m going to put a lot of ads [in], and I’m going to ask you to pay for it.’ And I don’t get that.”

+ Noted: The Miami Herald is replacing Saturday print edition with expanded Friday, Sunday papers (Miami Herald); Here are 2019’s most engaging stories, according to Chartbeat (Chartbeat)

API UPDATE

In this week’s edition of ‘Factually’

Reflecting on fact-checking in 2019, fake Facebook profiles are being created to influence the 2020 election, and why one journalist wrote a “guide to social media” for her parents. Factually is a weekly newsletter produced by API and the Poynter Institute that covers fact-checking and misinformation.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The biggest mistakes to avoid with your ePaper (Twipe)

Many publishers say that their “ePaper” readers are their most engaged and loyal readers, and data from Twipe shows an average engagement time of 20-25 minutes — much longer than publishers typically see on their websites. But the technology for digital newspaper editions is often clunky and outdated. Publishers could make basic improvements like making sure their e-editions have PDF quality and that there’s no lag time while navigating through them, writes Mary-Katharine Phillips. They also should make the digital edition easily accessible from the homepage — on many publishers’ websites, a text link to the e-edition is easily missed.

+ Earlier: Our study on cutting print days looked at how some publishers are using e-editions to retain older subscribers — and why others are eschewing them altogether

OFFSHORE

How Argentina does data journalism (European Journalism Centre)

The open data movement has surged in Latin America over the last several years, with many independent media outlets collaborating with transparency-focused NGOs and universities to build data sets designed to aid with accountability reporting. La Nación, one of Argentina’s biggest news outlets, has published groundbreaking investigations based on its open data work, which it incorporates clearly into its reporting. “Using open data is how we can bring it to life, and closer to our users, the citizens who can see and participate through applications or visualisations,” says Momi Peralta, a founding team member of La Nación’s data team. “Our belief is that we are not only telling stories, we are also offering others the opportunity to add value after our initial effort of processing this data, saving them time and effort.”

OFFBEAT

Data journalists need to bridge a ‘support gap,’ not a skills gap (OpenNews)

In the fall OpenNews ran a pilot program that offered peer coaching for journalists working on data projects in small newsrooms. The program paired journalists with volunteer coaches, either journalists who were more experienced working with data, or coders working in other fields. Many of the participants said they appreciated having someone more knowledgeable to bounce ideas off, particularly in newsrooms where there was no one else to turn to for advice. “The roadblocks for local and regional journalists aren’t in learning the techniques of data journalism, they’re in finding someone who can doublecheck their analysis or point them in the right direction when you’re stuck,” writes Ryan Pitts. “Between emails and one-on-one calls, it took just an hour or two to make a difference in nearly every project.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Why Arizona’s disinformation task force could clash with the First Amendment (Slate)

The task force, which is the first entity of its kind in the country, is designed to combat disinformation aimed at the state’s judicial system. The approaches it’s exploring include getting tech platforms to remove content the court system considers to be disinformation — a move that is controversial and potentially unconstitutional. “If it’s a call between the First Amendment and something else, the First Amendment’s going to win,” said Aaron Nash, communications director for the Arizona Supreme Court. Nash acknowledged that proving content is “disinformation,” which implies it was created purposely to mislead, would be more difficult than labeling it as “misinformation,” which means it’s information that is incorrect, and which tech platforms are unlikely to remove for that reason alone.

SHAREABLE

Transforming criminal-legal system reporting in Philadelphia (Free Press)

News coverage focusing on crime and violence can present a distorted view of minority communities, the poor, and the overall safety of various neighborhoods. News outlets breaking crime news too often prioritize speed over context, police narratives over community perspectives, and sensationalist coverage over context-based or solutions-oriented reporting. Now, a new initiative aims to “replace prevailing media narratives with complex stories about trauma, safety, crime and criminal justice.” The Philadelphia Organizing and Media Collaborative will attempt to reinvent the way local newsrooms approach crime reporting, ultimately helping them do away with the old “if it bleeds, it leads” mentality.

+ “I had a reporter who tried to get close to me by constantly texting me. The floral arrangement she sent to my house was the last straw”: Journalist Selene San Felice, who survived the Capitol Gazette shooting in Annapolis, Md., writes about how the experience showed her how callously journalists can behave towards victims of a tragedy, and how they could do better. (Poynter)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ A look at 10 of the most exemplary journalism collaborations of 2019 (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

+ Time’s new invite-only membership program will cost up to $20,000 a year. That’s because it includes fancy dinners, film screenings, and a trip to Davos. (Digiday)

+ Twitter and Facebook want to shift power to users. Or do they? (New York Times)