Need to Know: August 9, 2023

Local news outlets provide more than just social cohesion and an increase in vote participation; they can also help save money. Steven Waldman, the president of Rebuild Local News and former president of Report for America, said he was inspired by a story in The Salt Lake Tribune, which resulted in a law firm paying back about $110,000 that it had over-charged a local county. That sum was three times the annual salary of the reporter on the story. He writes that if governments and philanthropists support local news outlets, the money spent will be more than paid back by the stories they cover.

How to audit sources: A guide to help you get started

Journalists have a lot of power. The sources we choose to quote affect and indicate many things in our local communities, like whose stories get told and how; who the news is for and about; which communities are served; and who is seen, heard and listened to.

Collecting data is a key first step; you may collect information about who reporters are including in their stories and how representative that data is of your community, and then make changes based on what you learn. Start by deciding how you want to collect information, then plan out how your reporters will gather this data from sources. Create a working group, determine the breadth and scope of the project and keep plugging away. Check out our full guide on how to track source diversity here.

Trust Tip: Share your efforts to diversify sources (Trusting News)

As many journalists and newsrooms work to diversify their sources, it can be tempting to wait to let your audience know about your goals of providing more representative coverage until you’ve reached some sort of benchmark. Talking about diversity issues can be challenging, those good intentions and actions will likely go unnoticed by your audience, unless you tell them.

We love how the San Antonio Report shared its newsroom’s commitment to diversifying its sources. In a recent newsletter sent to all subscribers, Blanca Méndez, the newsroom’s community engagement editor, and Leigh Munsil, editor-in-chief, clearly articulated the mission and goals behind why they’re working to include more voices in their reporting. Their explanation is thoughtful in that it both acknowledges the past harm caused by the industry and also gets specific about how the newsroom is taking steps to remedy this.

API announces the Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund 2023

This grant opportunity is designed to empower local and community-based news organizations with funds and peer learning to begin or enhance civic discourse initiatives, paying special attention to the diversity of voices and people included in such work. Apply by August 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Pivot! A 5-step plan for evaluating newsroom technology experiments (Reuters Institute)

Changes in technology can move quickly, and newsrooms need to weigh the benefits of keeping up on trends with the risk of throwing away resources on a fad. Yuen-C Tham writes that there are several steps that newsrooms should take when considering adopting new tech, including assessing the potential benefits and how this tech would further newsroom goals, understanding what your audience wants and needs, identifying what problem this tech would solve, exploring how other industries are using this technology, and creating a clearly-defined plan with well-measured goals.

+ Related: Can Atlantic readers signal the next big thing in media? An audience-centered approach to understanding new technology adoption (Medium, Building the Atlantic)

A Norwegian newspaper’s “transparency portal” aims to anticipate and answer reader questions about reporting (Nieman Lab)

Following a scandal involving an inaccurate quote, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang, or VG, was determined to increase transparency and build audience trust. Last fall, the paper created a “transparency portal,” which explains the reporting process and answers commonly asked questions on topics like anonymous sources or anonymization in criminal cases. About two stories per week are amended by “editorial assessments” that document specific decisions for that article, and the paper’s editors hope to increase that number, especially on smaller stories.

People share misinformation because of social media’s incentives — but those can be changed (Nieman Lab)

Social media platforms often incentivize attention-getting, controversial content, leading to the spread of misinformation. But in a new paper, researchers Ian Anderson, Gizem Ceylan and Wendy Wood found that changing the reward structure of a social media platform can encourage the sharing of high-quality news. In their study, they gave financial rewards to users for sharing accurate information, and found that those users continued to share similar posts after the reward period ended. They propose that social platforms could add ways to reward accurate information, such as including response buttons that indicate trust.

