Need to Know: August 8, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Not every war gets the same coverage as Russia’s invasion (NPR)

But did you know: In news headlines, some civilian casualties are more valuable than others (Nieman Lab)

In a new study, Esther Brito Ruiz and Jeff Bachman of the American University School of International Service compared The New York Times's coverage of the conflict in Yemen, which began in 2015, with the more recent war in Ukraine. Twice as many articles were written about the war in Ukraine after six months of conflict as about the war in Yemen after more than seven years. Headlines about the Yemeni conflict were often episodic, while headlines about Ukraine were more thematic, with more of a focus on broader implications and Russia's responsibility. The researchers found that "editorial decisions obscure the role of the U.S. in Yemeni suffering — even if they do not reflect the underlying intent behind the reporting."

+ Noted: New York Times is investigating its Baghdad bureau chief (Semafor); More than half the journalists at Journal du Dimanche resigned after failing to prevent the arrival of an editor with far-right ties (The Guardian)

API UPDATE

API announces the Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund 2023

This grant opportunity is designed to empower local and community-based news organizations with funds and peer learning to begin or enhance civic discourse initiatives, paying special attention to the diversity of voices and people included in such work.

Please read all details before applying by August 21 at 8 p.m. ET. We anticipate notifying applicants of decisions on September 1. Have questions? Want to get ideas for a potential project? You can sign up for group Q&A sessions on Thursday, August 10 with Kevin Loker, director of strategic partnerships and research.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

AI-generated news has arrived in New Jersey (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

Elite Truong says: A thoughtful look at a local “news outlet” completely powered by generative AI in New Jersey. The problem with relying on this or any technology to cover local government meetings is that there is risk of the genAI taking the meeting minutes at their word, including reporting out statistics and impassioned speeches by attendees as fact. We’re likely to see more of these kinds of “news outlets” appear across the country, and without understanding the implications and relying on technology as a silver bullet, I’m more concerned about communities getting bad information from AI rather than no information from understaffed local newsrooms.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Feminist media in Ukraine changed the notion of a women’s magazine. How did they do it? (The Fix)

Until the 2010s, “women’s media” in Ukraine was mostly glossy magazines focused on dating and beauty. But in the last decade, the rise of feminist media in the country has expanded coverage of women and LGBTQ+ people in the country. The editors of the publication Wonderzine Ukraine said that many Ukrainians now link homophobia and opposition to women’s rights to the authoritarian Russian regime, broadening the audience for their more progressive publication. And blogger Oksana Pavlenko launched The Devochki back in 2013 as a place for women to hold frank conversations, and has evolved the outlet to cover a variety of issues, including the role of women in the war.

OFFSHORE

Meta will remove legit news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada — but may leave the bad stuff up (Nieman Lab)

Now that Canada’s Online News Act has passed, requiring big tech companies like Google and Meta to negotiate with news publishers, Facebook has announced that it will end news availability on its platform in Canada. Based on the way that the Act describes news, Facebook and Instagram may end up “leaving up links to news stories from disreputable outlets, or blogs and other one-person operations,” writes Laura Hazard Owen.

OFFBEAT

A new frontier for travel scammers: A.I.-generated guidebooks (The New York Times)

Fake travel guidebooks, generated by artificial intelligence and boosted by fake reviews, have flooded Amazon. Selling for nearly $10 less than reputable books, they can appear to be a great deal, especially when they rise to the top of search results and earn Amazon labels boasting that they’re the #1 travel book in their guide. These books often feature art and maps traceable to stock photo sites, and use generic, repetitive text pulled from online sources. An investigation by The New York Times found that similar AI-generated books appeared in the cooking, programming, gardening, business, crafts, medicine, religion, math and self-help categories.

SHAREABLE

Should journalism be designated STEM? (Poynter)