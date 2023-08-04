Need to Know: August 4, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

In The New Yorker, John Herrman explores three ways that AI and journalism might interact — AI could replace journalism entirely, AI could improve journalism by helping reporters do their work, or AI could swallow journalism. Already, YouTube is testing AI video summaries, a virtual AI newsbot is anchoring broadcasts in India and Swedish daily Aftonbladet is using AI text summaries in its articles. But more issues with the technology continue to surface. AI chatbots are lying about real people, and even the AI software itself can’t tell if something is written by AI. (The New Yorker, Android Police, Nikkei, Press Gazette, The New York Times, The Verge)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Do you avoid the news? You’re in growing company. News avoidance even among avid news consumers could also be in response to a time of “hyper-information,” where digital media is everywhere. (The Washington Post)

Why Factchequeado is combating misinformation that affects Latino communities. Quality Spanish-language journalism in the U.S. is rare, and bad actors take advantage of this to spread misinformation. (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Detroit has lots of crime news. Is it making us any safer? One Detroit resident said she wished reporters would spend more time in neighborhoods to help locals get a sense of their area’s safety. (Outlier Media)

NEW FROM API

Ask the right tech questions, connect with community and more advice from UNC Table Stakes coaches (Better News)

Kamaria Roberts asked four Table Stakes coaches in North Carolina what they’ve seen newsrooms doing that they would advise others to try. Nation Hahn of EducationNC liked how Triad City Beat took the “stop doing” approach for their editor’s column, which helped them find capacity gains. Felecia Henderson at the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education admired how KPBS sought funding for a reporter to cover immigration in English and Spanish. Charlie Baum of the Media Transformation Challenge Program at Poynter hopes more newsrooms take advantage of geographic collaborations, such as The Assembly’s statewide partnerships. And Chrissy Murray at The Chronicle at Duke University supports membership programs that allow newsrooms to see how many people are willing to support what they’re doing.

Journalists and mental health: An API resource guide (American Press Institute)

Journalists these days face stress from several directions all at the same time. Add in that the industry is under extreme financial pressure, and that newsroom leaders often aren’t trained to manage through all these challenges, and it is easy to see why some journalists would consider a new line of work altogether. The good news is that there is a growing recognition of the problem, and a proliferation of resources to help. This guide is an effort to point to and organize these resources in ways that can be helpful to journalists looking to put words to what they’re feeling and manage those stresses.

+ Related: Want to protect democracy? Support the mental health of journalists. (American Press Institute)

SPECIAL EDITION: Mental Health Reset

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

How news leaders can foster psychological safety

Too many of our day-to-day touchpoints can feel transactional and mundane. Your challenge this week is to upend that. To activate your curiosity and catalyze your creativity, add these questions to your leadership toolkit. To put them into practice, I want you to focus on one question a day, and ask it whenever appropriate as often as possible through that day. Your question-a-day focus should extend beyond your work into your life as a parent, partner, sibling and friend. Why? Because leading with relational and transformational empathy, trust and collaboration doesn’t just impact your well-being at work, it impacts your well-being in life.

This exercise is based on Google’s five dynamics of effective teams. How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statements? Download this worksheet here for thought starters to unpack why you rated each dynamic the way you did.

+ Psychological safety: I feel safe taking risks and being vulnerable in front of my team, including my direct manager.

+ Dependability: I get things done on time and meet [our team’s bar] for excellence.

+ Structure and clarity: I have clear roles, plans and goals.

+ Meaning: Work is personally important to me.

+ Impact: I think my work matters and creates change.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ The world isn’t coming to an end! How solutions-focused news rekindles hope (Medium, Melissa Fleming)

+ Local news can’t be ‘damsel in distress’: Marty Baron calls on journalists to stop the nostalgia (Medill Local News Initiative)