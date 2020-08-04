Need to Know: August 4, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Reporters are leaving newsrooms for newsletters (The Washington Post)

But did you know: A new nonprofit news app bundles independent media in one place (Substack, OptOut)

The team behind OptOut, an app that will allow users to read, listen to, and watch independent media, hope to bring users a news experience that is better than the “allegedly unbiased corporate media or the utter chaos of social media.” Content providers on the app include Jacobin, Sludge, and Popula, and the app is looking for more media partners. The app will also feature original content from a in-house news outlet, OptOut News, which is launching with a podcast called Gilded Age.

API RESOURCES

Cutting Print: Making it work when publishing days must go

Cutting print publishing days should be part of a carefully planned transition to digital — not a means of cutting costs to ensure immediate financial survival. Our strategy study explores how newspapers can chart a sustainable path forward by reducing expenses related to print publishing and delivery and building a digital presence better suited for modern reader habits.

TRY THIS AT HOME

What will journalists do when Election Night becomes Election Week? (Medium, Hearken)

With more people likely to vote by mail in this November’s election, results are likely to be slower — maybe much slower — than in the average presidential election year. It might be days or weeks before results are in, while news, particularly television news, is oriented around “breaking” alerts and constantly updating data. Before getting swept up in the chaos, Bridget Thoreson of Hearken says newsrooms should commit to responsible coverage now by focusing on what audiences need to know to vote safely, preparing to turn to experts instead of pundits when the outcome is delayed or contested, and — most of all — getting comfortable with saying “We don’t know … but we will do our damnedest to get [answers] for you.”

OFFSHORE

Four months of loss & grief: How Indian journalists are dealing with a pandemic world (Newslaundry)

With the effects of COVID-19 ravaging those who were already struggling in India, Kavitha Iyer writes that the pandemic has made her rethink her relationship to her subjects. While she shares the concerns of journalists around the world struggling to stay afloat in difficult times, she also sees mass poverty, domestic violence and child starvation at her door. Subjects of stories sometimes turn to her for help, as the only person that they know who is still working and living a comfortable life.

+ The South China Morning Post in Hong Kong is a newsroom at the edge of autocracy (The Atlantic)

OFFBEAT

Tech companies unveil system for thwarting deepfakes (Axios)

The Content Authenticity Initiative, a group whose members include Adobe, Twitter and The New York Times, released a white paper outlining a standard for a photo and video authentication system that could be used with cameras and phones as well as software like Photoshop. The goal is to fight deepfakes by including a digital signature when a photo or video is first taken, and then again each time that file is edited, allowing a user to see the record and every change made. The idea is to make this one method an open standard in hopes that it becomes universal.

UP FOR DEBATE

The truth is paywalled but the lies are free (Current Affairs)

High-quality journalism online often lives behind some kind of paywall, while low-quality news, misinformation and disinformation is free for all. This is even more true for academic writing, which can cost $40 for one peer-reviewed report, while a non-reviewed report may be available for free. Nathan J. Robinson makes the case for an online “universal public knowledge database” to allow free, unlimited access to all content — from newspapers articles to government documents to songs — that allocates funds based on usage to creators, paid for by taxpayers.

SHAREABLE

USA Today and Univision are partnering with the newly launched The 19th* (USA Today)

The 19th*, the women-centered, nonprofit newsroom that will cover gender, politics and policy, will partner with USA Today to share its content across the USA Today Network. USA Today says it will “regularly republish the stories” across 250 markets. The site launched on Monday, and according to a feature in The Cut, the goal is to create the most diverse newsroom in the U.S. that covers gender and politics, without any lifestyle or celebrity content. Of the 22-member staff at the 19th*, 99% are female and 75% are nonwhite.