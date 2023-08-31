Need to Know: August 31, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: One faculty member killed in shooting, suspect charged with first degree murder (The Daily Tar Heel)

But did you know: How The Daily Tar Heel designed the front page everyone is talking about (Poynter)

Following an on-campus shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, staff of the university’s independent student paper had to figure out how to cover the event. They scrapped the planned front page and instead worked together to design a page featuring text messages by UNC students who were locked down during the shooting. About three dozen newsroom leadership staff reached out to peers for the texts they’d sent family and friends during the lockdown — and the resulting front page has gone viral.

+ Noted: CNN names Mark Thompson its next chief executive (The New York Times); Arizona Luminaria announces Indigenous-led project with IWMF and Diné journalist Chelsea Curtis (Arizona Luminaria); CoinDesk retracts two essays critical of crypto elites over “highly personalized attacks” (Gizmodo); Google News Initiative opens applications for Pre-launch Lab, a program supporting early-stage entrepreneurs in journalism (Google News Initiative)

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

API UPDATE

Understand the product lifecycle, know that ‘sunset’ is a verb and other tips for maintaining your news products (Better News)

The product development sprint for Table Stakes alumni challenged six newsrooms to each develop a product that addresses problems for their communities. Over five months, the cohort learned about the fundamentals of product development and design. Tips on how to maintain and nurture budding news products include customizing your product lifecycle, telling your product’s story with quantitative and qualitative data, and evaluating a product’s value over time — sunsetting a project is sometimes necessary.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Pink News makes ‘significant shift’ towards direct partnerships as social media monetisation falls (Press Gazette)

Last year, LGBTQ+-led brand Pink News made about 80% of its revenue from ads on videos it posted to social media — mainly Snapchat — but this year, that number has fallen below 50%. That’s due to a concerted effort to move away from social media revenue and toward direct partnerships and creating branded content. This gives Pink News more control over their monetized content while enabling them to take advantage of their growing audiences on Instagram and TikTok, where they previously weren’t able to monetize their content.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A local WhatsApp newsletter is helping people make the most of a Spanish city (Nieman Lab)

Juan Andrés Muñoz, the former managing editor of CNN en Español, recently launched a Whatsapp-only daily local newsletter that in just three months has garnered 3,700 subscribers. Pamplonews shares a daily digest of cultural news and things to do in Pamplona. The capital of Navarra has plenty of local news outlets, but Muñoz saw a need for a way to quickly find out about daily activities, and WhatsApp was a perfect fit for Spain’s 33 million users. The newsletter is low-cost — Muñoz and cofounder Diego Macaya use their own phone numbers to send the newsletter.

OFFSHORE

Leading media figures invest £350,000 in local news start-up The Mill (Press Gazette)

A network of local newsletters on Substack has received investment funding from media leaders including new CNN CEO Mark Thompson, Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston, Snap Inc. executive David Rosenberg, and more. Joshi Herrmann, the founder of The Mill, said he was able to reach the benefactors because they read The Mill. Currently, most of the company’s revenue is from Substack, where they recently hit 5,000 paying subscribers for newsletters covering Manchester, Liverpool and Sheffield.

OFFBEAT

Disney, The New York Times and CNN are among a dozen major media companies blocking access to ChatGPT as they wage a cold war on A.I. (CNN)

Leading newsrooms across the country are adding code to their websites that blocks OpenAI’s web crawler from pulling content from their sites. Because most news sites offer fact-driven, grammatically correct and relevant content, they are sought after to train AI models such as ChatGPT. Newsrooms do have copyright and intellectual property protections, but until the use of news media content to train AI tools plays out in court, more newsrooms are opting to block their content from AI crawlers.

SHAREABLE

A crackdown on ‘woke’ coverage is tearing Atlanta magazine apart (The Washington Post)

This summer, Atlanta magazine publisher Sean McGinnis asked to approve editorial content ahead of publication following his concerns over how the staff covers trans issues, featured drag queens on covers and uses preferred pronouns in articles. Now, three of the six full-time staff have resigned, and the editor-in-chief plans to retire at the end of the year. Staffers believe that McGinnis’s hesitation to “take a stance” or print too much “woke” coverage stems from the owners of the Michigan-based publishing company that purchased Atlanta and other regional magazines a few years ago.

“Any journalist … would feel challenged to work in a place where the line between the edit side and the business side is as eroded as it’s become this year. That editorial independence is the bedrock of what we do, and it’s why readers trust us.” – Atlanta magazine deputy editor Sam Worley’s resignation letter