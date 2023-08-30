Need to Know: August 30, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Newsroom unions’ return to office negotiations heat up as fall approaches (Digiday)

But did you know: NYT unions file cease-and-desist letters to management over return-to-office policies (Axios)

The New York Times Guild and the Times Tech Guild have filed cease-and-desist letters with the paper’s management over a new policy that will monitor how often employees are in the office via badge swipes. The Times says it will require that employees come into the office three times per week until September of 2024, when they are allowed to raise the requirement to four days per week. The guilds argue that this monitoring violates their contracts. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: The Washington Post lays off staff from tech arm (Semafor); Jamila Robinson, an Inquirer assistant managing editor, will become Bon Appétit’s new editor-in-chief (The Philadelphia Inquirer); Warner Bros. Discovery plans new 24-hour livestream called CNN Max (Axios)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Examine how you’re similar to (and different from) your community (Trusting News)

Who would feel seen and understood by your coverage, and who would feel misrepresented or ignored? The answer to that question can and should lead you in a lot of fruitful directions, and a key one is to examine your staff. We all can only see what we can see. We are neither blank slates nor neutral parties. We each come from somewhere, and the ways we see, notice and think are a result of where we’ve come from.

Take a look at demographic data for the communities you cover. Identify some key differences between you and the people you aim to serve. Ask yourselves what you might be missing, and how you can accommodate those gaps through more intentional community listening, sourcing and advisory boards. Consider addressing the gaps when you are next able to make a hire.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Documented launches the Wage Theft Monitor (Documented)

Documented, a New York City-based publication focused on immigration, has released a Wage Theft Monitor, which tracks businesses in the state that have been found guilty of wage theft. Using data from the state and federal Departments of Labor, the interactive map lists all of the businesses with violations, sortable by zip code and industry. Co-executive director Max Siegelbaum writes that the map is “a great place for reporters to pursue stories,” since wage theft violations often accompany dangerous work environments and other violations.

OFFSHORE

Why New Statesman became first major publisher to exclusively host newsletters on Substack (Press Gazette)

British magazine The New Statesman has moved all of its newsletters over to Substack, the first major publisher to do so. The free newsletters are designed to drive subscriptions and build brand loyalty in a way that is difficult on social media. The publication has culled its newsletter offerings and rolled many of them into a main weekly email called The Saturday Read. Roughly 10% of traffic to the New Statesman’s website on Saturdays is driven by the newsletter.

OFFBEAT

Americans aren’t sure what’s true in this health misinformation age (Poynter)

A new poll from KFF found that there is still rampant confusion about health topics, including COVID-19 and vaccines. Roughly three in 10 Americans think that ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19, and only 22% thought it was “definitely” ineffective. And about one-fifth of Americans say it was “definitely” or “probably” true that the COVID-19 vaccine has killed more people than the virus itself. About 70% of respondents said the news media was not doing enough to limit the spread of health misinformation.

SHAREABLE

Pentagon protested false Fox News report about fallen Marine, emails show (The Washington Post)