Need to Know: August 3, 2023

An increasing number of people are avoiding the news because they feel helpless or depressed in the face of bad news, writes Paul Farhi. News avoidance even among avid news consumers could also be in response to a time of “hyper-information,” where digital media is everywhere. This trend is reflected in the viewership drops that major cable networks have experienced as well as lower web traffic to major news sites. And as news organizations shape their offerings around paying subscribers — typically people who are relatively affluent, educated and politically engaged — they may be further alienating audiences who are less connected, Farhi writes.

+ Noted: How conservative media are covering Donald Trump’s third indictment (NPR); Solutions Journalism Network opened application for its HEAL Fellowship (Solutions Journalism Network); Public Integrity launches effort to support local investigative reporting (Center for Public Integrity)

Ask the right tech questions, connect with community and more advice from UNC Table Stakes coaches (Better News)

Kamaria Roberts asked four Table Stakes coaches in North Carolina what they’ve seen newsrooms doing that they would advise others to try. Nation Hahn of EducationNC liked how Triad City Beat took the “stop doing” approach for their editor’s column, which helped them find capacity gains. Felecia Henderson at the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education admired how KPBS sought funding for a reporter to cover immigration in English and Spanish. Charlie Baum of the Media Transformation Challenge Program at Poynter hopes more newsrooms take advantage of geographic collaborations, such as The Assembly’s statewide partnerships. And Chrissy Murray at The Chronicle at Duke University supports membership programs that allow newsrooms to see how many people are willing to support what they’re doing.

Want to protect democracy? Support the mental health of journalists

If you want a truly accurate and helpful public square, one capable of helping a pluralistic democratic republic survive, you have to think about the well-being of the people who make up the press. When journalists don’t receive the support they need to deal with the pressures they face, our democracy suffers. We at API believe supporting the mental health of journalists is not just a moral imperative; it is also in our best interest as citizens. In the face of high burnout among journalists, some media organizations are making changes to face the challenge. Following our Mental Health Reset series and Mental Health Resource Guide for journalists, API is planning more on this topic in coming months — stay tuned.

How publishers are using Gen AI to streamline and improve revenue operations (Adweek)

The use of generative AI in publishing to create content is still largely hypothetical, but some media companies have started using the tool to streamline their back-end commercial processes. For example, Politico is using AI to scan its CRM software and identify potential clients with a high propensity to buy ads. Sales staff still makes the client calls, but they can make a pitch based on historic precedence provided by the AI tool. And Bustle Digital Group is using AI to produce suggestions for pricing, creative and strategy for a client.

Challenging news media’s coverage of global mental health and its economics (The Reuters Institute)

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in mental health reporting, writes Tanmoy Goswami, but coverage has largely ignored global mental health, which considers equity in mental health outcomes. Goswami offers five ways to improve mental health coverage: reimagine mental health beyond healthcare and acknowledge the systemic issues that can cause it; cover mental health across your organization and not just in health or wellness sections; train journalists on policy, budget and structural issues that influence mental health outcomes; look beyond philanthropic giving and investigate how funds are distributed; and prioritize inclusion and equity in the narrative.

Solomon Islands newspaper pledged to promote ‘truth about China’s generosity’ in return for funding (The Guardian)

Some newspapers in the Solomon Islands have received cars, cameras, phones and printing equipment from the Chinese embassy in exchange for favorable coverage, according to local journalists. The Solomon Star in particular received $140,000 in equipment from China after sending the embassy a funding proposal that indicated the newspaper’s decrepit equipment was “curtailing news flow about China’s generous and lightning economic and infrastructure development in Solomon Islands.” The Star released a statement that the equipment has not impacted its editorial independence.

Barbie hoax targets Mattel and fools some news outlets (The New York Times)

Earlier this week, a series of news releases and advertisements announced that Mattel would make all toys, including Barbie dolls, plastic free and decomposable by 2030 — but the campaign was a hoax by an environmental activist group looking to call attention to the use of plastic in toys. And some news outlets, including People, The Washington Times and Dow Jones Newswires, briefly published articles based on the fake campaign before the hoax was revealed. The incident raised questions about spreading disinformation as activism, but those behind the hoax described their motive as satire.

How will artificial intelligence change the news business? (The New Yorker)

OpenAI is working with national and nonprofit newsrooms to use its ChatGPT tool, and Google is following suit with its AI tool. Meanwhile, some publishers are eyeing legal and legislative action against AI firms they claim are stealing their content. Based on this scattered early response to AI, John Herrman outlines three ways the AI and journalism matchup might play out. AI could replace journalism — that’s already happening to some extent in some newsrooms, and if the trend continues, it could relegate AI-produced news to the status of spam. AI could improve journalism — if AI-powered tools can prove genuinely useful to reporters in the long term, and journalists’ freed-up time can be used for goals like in-the-field reporting and not result in layoffs or more output. AI could also swallow journalism — newsrooms could turn into data providers or glorified wire services for tech giants.