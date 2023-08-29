Need to Know: August 29, 2023

OFF THE TOP

A new report from NORC at the University of Chicago found that there has been a “substantial” increase in philanthropic spending on journalism in the past five years, although the exact number is hard to quantify. The increase has been especially pronounced in poor and minority communities. But the report found that many outlets don’t have a written policy on what kind of money they will accept and how they will communicate about this funding to their audience.

API UPDATE

Better News podcast: The Coloradoan partners with university to foster public discourse, increase engagement

The Coloradoan serves 362,000 residents of Fort Collins and Larimer County, Colorado. The newspaper and its predecessors have served the area for 150 years. When staff reductions forced The Coloradoan’s editors to rethink and eventually cancel their traditional opinion page, they realized they needed a new model to engage readers and drive subscriptions.

Eric Larsen, The Coloradoan’s executive editor, recently wrote a report for Better News about how a partnership with Colorado State University’s Center for Public Deliberation reenergized the newspaper’s opinion page and increased engagement by promoting a public dialogue among its audience members. Listen to the latest Better News podcast on the partnership.

American Press Institute launches expanded training portfolio for local news organizations

We’ve listened to thousands of journalists, both news leaders and frontline workers, who have told us where they would like to see more support. We offer in-person and virtual training for topics including technology and analytics, leadership and mental health, DEIB and trust, and revenue and sustainability.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

Harnessing AI for truth: ICFJ invites innovators to combat disinformation (ICFJ)

If you’re feeling the urgency to experiment with AI and learn more, you’re not alone, says API’s Liz Worthington. We know our audiences get information from many sources and can’t always trust what they find online. So what can AI do for our audiences? And how can AI help audiences detect original journalism and then pay those journalists for that work?

Those are questions the AI and Disinformation Solutions Challenge will explore this year. Funded by the International Center for Journalists, this program encourages media leaders to develop ways to use AI to fight disinformation and spread trustworthy news. Applications are open until Sept. 3, and both teams and individuals are encouraged to apply. ICFJ will help participants find partners if they need a team to develop an idea. They will also give everyone a chance to earn $8,000 mini grants at the end of the 12-week program to launch their ideas.

We’ll be watching this group and what they develop. It’s an important contribution to the conversation we need to be a part of in writing the rules for AI online.

TRY THIS AT HOME

VTDigger undertakes source audit (VTDigger)

In a recent community listening project, Vermont residents told VTDigger that the media should do a better job of including more diverse voices in its stories. Using API’s Source Matters tool, the outlet launched a source audit to better understand the demographic information of its sources — including race and ethnicity, age, gender, sexuality, income, education, disability status and county of residence — as well as how sources were selected.

OFFSHORE

Three European news chiefs talk about their experience of running audience-funded publications (The Fix)

Denmark’s Zetland, Switzerland’s Republik and Germany’s Krautreporter are all major news publications in their countries — and all are driven by memberships. Zetland and Republik are focused on “slower” news that focused on more in-depth reporting, while Krautreporter was founded with the goal of having no advertising. Leaders of the outlets say that they are constantly tweaking their subscription systems and adjusting their paywalls as their publications evolve. They also say they are in frequent communication with their readers.

OFFBEAT

Can news outlets build a ‘trustworthy’ AI chatbot? (The Verge)

Media and marketing company Foundry, which owns Macworld, PCWorld, Tech Advisor and TechHive, has introduced an AI chatbot on its publications’ websites. The Smart Answers bot is trained only on the text of articles from those sites (excluding sponsored content and deals posts) and can answer questions related to the outlets’ work. It also offers responses to AI-generated frequently asked questions, such as “When can we expect the iPhone 16 to be officially announced?” Early testing found that the chatbot struggled to respond to basic questions, but that its default response — “I don’t have enough information to answer this question” — is preferable to other AI programs’ hallucinations.

SHAREABLE

How a 9/11 narrative guided a gun violence narrative 22 years later (Nieman Storyboard)