Need to Know: August 27, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Journalists of color at The Philadelphia Inquirer skipped work in protest, saying they were “sick and tired of not being heard” (CBS Philly)

But did you know: The Leavers Project explores why journalists of color leave the industry (Source, OpenNews)

In the last few months, journalists of color have begun speaking out more about racist treatment they suffered in newsrooms. Over three weeks at the beginning of the year, Carla Murphy interviewed more than 100 journalists of color who have left the industry. The study found that most JOCs left mid-career, with one-third saying that they had managerial duties at the time they left. Most (65%) said they left by choice, with the top reasons being workplace stress, low pay and poor management. While the sample size is small and not necessarily representative, the goal is to serve as a resource for current journalism students and working JOCs who are struggling with race in the newsroom, as well as to help newsrooms retain people of color.

API UPDATE

How Newsday pairs newsletters and audience data to grow digital subscriptions (Better News)

In an effort to appeal to a younger, more diverse audience, Long Island’s Newsday is using targeted newsletters to grow its digital subscriptions. Each newsletter serves different audiences with targeted content, catering to their interests and needs. For instance, Points East was a 10-week pop-up newsletter in the summer of 2019, directed at vacationers and day trippers to the Hamptons. The recurring In Case You Missed It newsletter is aimed at turning regular readers into subscribers with a curated list of the week’s best stories. And the Power on Trial newsletter covers inside-the-courtroom analysis of local corruption trials, popping back up when a new trial begins. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Chicago-area residents can answer a five-question quiz for a guide on how to vote by mail (WBEZ)

With so much confusion about mail-in voting this year, WBEZ — in collaboration with The Chicago Reporter and City Bureau — has put together a step-by-step guide for voters in the Chicago area. After answering five questions about residence and voting history, voters receive a detailed breakdown of how to vote by mail in their specific situation. The guide also includes common “troubleshooting” issues, such as what to do if voters lose their ballot or decide to vote in person, and whether their ballot can be tampered with.

OFFSHORE

The problem of watching world news through white eyes only (EachOther)

Foreign correspondents for Western news organizations are overwhelmingly white. When Marcus Ryder, a Black journalist from the U.K., moved to China, he was struck by the diversity of the country. China is made up of 56 different ethnic groups, but since the vast majority are Han, the country is treated as racially homogenous, and journalists rarely report on stories related to the nearly 10% of the country that is not Han. Ryder highlights the work of fellow Black British journalist Danny Vincent, who reported on Africans who were being arbitrarily detained in China during COVID-19.

OFFBEAT

Fact checking is the core of nonfiction writing. Why do so many book publishers refuse to do it? (Esquire)

Writers for magazines and newspapers generally rely on in-house fact checkers, but authors of nonfiction books are often required to pay for a freelance fact checker, as it is the writer’s, not the publisher’s, legal responsibility to produce a factually accurate text. As a result, many books are not independently fact-checked at all, despite the perception that nonfiction books are a more definitive version of events than a magazine article. Many writers and editors see the layers of copy editing and legal vetting as sufficient for accuracy, but they fall short of rigorous journalistic fact checking. While some smaller publishers have begun including a fact check as part of their publishing contract, Emma Copley Eisenberg argues that it should become standard practice in the industry.

UP FOR DEBATE

Why equity should be at the center of 2020 elections coverage (Medium, The Engaged Journalism Lab)

The two biggest stories of 2020 are the coronavirus and the ongoing calls for racial equity, and both are likely to play a role in this November’s presidential election. Angelica Das at the Engaged Journalism Lab argues that newsrooms need to consistently focus on equity and historically marginalized communities while covering the election. Traditional election coverage fails these people because it relies too heavily on polls and pundits, both of which often overlook non-white voters. Instead, it’s important to focus on the needs of these communities, including the issues that they say are the most important.

+ Earlier: A look at communities of color and the potential voting challenges they face (American Press Institute)

SHAREABLE

How Stories of Atlantic City brought restorative narrative to journalists and community members in New Jersey (Gather)

Stories of Atlantic City is a collaborative project focused on the residents of the southern New Jersey city, highlighting marginalized communities and individuals in particular. A partnership between Stockton University, Free Press, News Voices and the Center for Cooperative Media, Stories of Atlantic City sought to create an ongoing dialogue between citizens and journalists. The goal was to improve the image of Atlantic City, introduce restorative narratives into area newsrooms, and build relationships between local media and residents. The full report details the successes, like the community support that moved the project ahead, as well as areas that could have used improvement, like working with more community partners to relieve the burden on the project’s small staff.