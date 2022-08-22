Need to Know: August 22, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: For Axios Local, sale to Cox will mean fresh cash and momentum for growth (Poynter)

But did you know: ‘Feels like a real slap in the face’: There’s new money in local news, just not at the papers (Vanity Fair)

The fact that Gannett’s layoffs are happening just as Axios is selling itself to Cox Enterprises highlights the contrast between shrinking legacy newspapers and splashy new startups that are looking to expand in local markets, writes Charlotte Klein. At the Austin American-Statesman, reporter Katie Hall said the Cox acquisition “feels like a real slap in the face,” given that Cox sold the paper in 2018 and is now saying it’s eager to invest in local news. Arizona Republic reporter Justin Price said the staff has been asking Gannett to do what the newcomers are doing — “create opportunities for journalists to do their job.” Said Axios founder Jim VandeHei: “We take great pride in not following the pack. So while everyone else is getting out of local, we’re getting in.”

+ Noted: Battles over newspaper legal notices intensify (Medill Local News Initiative); Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends (Associated Press); The Washington Post suspended a media reporter for reporting on The Washington Post (The Washingtonian)

API RESOURCES

These news orgs are building beats from reader donations

Local news organizations are getting increasingly comfortable with — and adept at — asking their audiences to make a donation to support their journalism. Some have had success asking audiences to support a specific beat or coverage area, including opinion, investigative journalism, religion reporting and solutions journalism. We’ve rounded up several examples here, so that others may copy their efforts.

TRY THIS AT HOME

New initiative pushes for artificial intelligence innovation in newsrooms (International Journalists’ Network)

About 90% of news will be written with artificial intelligence technology by 2025, according to some predictions, and large newsrooms are already introducing AI into their operations. But the technology isn’t meant to replace the work of journalists, notes Amarah Ennis — right now. AI is used to handle repetitive or data-driven work, such as transcribing interviews, freeing up more time for journalists to work on complex stories. Initiatives surrounding the use of AI in journalism have sprung up in recent years, encouraging newsrooms around the world to use AI to assist with gathering information, producing content or distributing the finished content to an audience.

OFFSHORE

Reuters and Refinitiv to expand news coverage for India financial markets (Reuters)

Reuters is expanding its coverage of Indian business and financial markets by more than doubling the number of its journalists covering India. The expansion will position Reuters as the premier news service provider for Refinitiv, which offers market data and news to financial markets professionals. Reporters will cover government policy, local markets, the regulatory landscape and public companies. “The expansion of our footprint in India will allow Reuters to deliver unmatched coverage of Indian financial markets and business in India and around the world,” said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni.

OFFBEAT

In the streaming era, Substack helps indie rockers pay the bills. Can it last? (The Guardian)

A growing number of mostly indie rock artists have started Substack newsletters in recent years, writes Jael Goldfine. Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, who shares audio on his site as well as drafts of original lyrics, said Substack “is a really lovely place to share a work in progress.” Perfume Genius includes experimental fiction and satire on his Substack. Incubus’ Brandon Boyd shares paintings as well as “cerebral diatribes” and general musings. Many of the artists on Substack were recruited by its head of writer partnerships and some received advances upon joining, Goldfine writes.

UP FOR DEBATE

Please don’t tell journalists to stop interviewing anti-abortion activists (Slate)

The pro-abortion rights group Physicians for Reproductive Health last week wrote an open letter to journalists urging them to stop giving air time to anti-abortion forces. The writer Jill Filipovic supports the organization and is sympathetic to their argument. But she disagrees with the notion that reporters can simply stop quoting anti-abortion activists altogether. Not every story needs to quote them, she says, and journalists need to be thoughtful about how those quotes are used and framed. Still, the political debate over abortion is very real, she argues, “and it is bad journalism not to interview and quote those people, abhorrent as I personally find their views.”

SHAREABLE

Margaret Sullivan: 2024 and the dangers ahead (The Washington Post)

The media have come a long way in covering democracy-threatening lies from Donald Trump and his allies including right-wing media outlets, but there is still work to be done, Margaret Sullivan writes in her final column for The Post. The question is whether news organizations can break free of “the love of political conflict, the addiction to elections as a horse race,” she writes. Sullivan prescribes “less live campaign coverage, more context and thoughtful framing, and more fearless straight talk from news leaders about what’s at stake and why politics coverage looks different.”