Need to Know: August 20, 2020

You might have heard: Local newspapers have been selling or leasing their iconic downtown offices and decamping for cheaper real estate (Washington Post)

But did you know: What’s lost when newsrooms shut down their physical offices (Washington Post)

Several local newspapers have announced that they’re permanently closing their physical newsrooms, requiring journalists to continue working remotely even after it’s once again safe to return to shared work spaces. The wave of closures has prompted concern over how the craft of journalism will be affected by journalists’ lack of physical proximity to their colleagues — and their communities. “People need to know that we’re a presence in Allentown,” said Jennifer Sheehan, a reporter for the Morning Call in Allentown, Pa. “When you don’t even have a physical location, it’s almost like you’re not there, even though you are.” The nature of remote work could also put young reporters at a disadvantage by depriving them of the opportunity to listen to and observe more senior reporters at work. On the other hand, some have argued that remote work could be good for national news outlets, by allowing them to hire reporters embedded in communities all across the U.S., instead of only those living in big coastal cities.

+ Noted: NBC News criticized for misleading, “divisive” tweet that stated, without context, that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Joe Biden in her speech at the Democratic National Convention (The Week); Photographer wins lawsuit against BuzzFeed, which ruled that BuzzFeed was liable for 3rd-party infringement of his photo because it removed copyright information from it (PetaPixel)

Free content, tools and funding to help your newsroom cover the coronavirus

As newsrooms continue covering the pandemic in the lead-up to the presidential election, API is highlighting some of the free tools and grant funding that are being developed to supplement newsrooms’ existing resources around coronavirus coverage. Among the resources: data-driven story recipes (with step-by-step instructions for data retrieval and analysis); solutions journalism that can be republished for free, and relief funding for journalists who have been furloughed or laid off.

+ Election SOS is hosting its final four-week course — apply by Friday (it’s free!) and walk away with a customized plan for improving your newsroom’s election coverage (Election SOS)

The Wall Street Journal launches personal finance ‘course’ to cultivate reader habits (Deez Links)

The free course — focusing on “personal finance exercises for hard times” — will be delivered via six emails, spaced a week apart, which begin sending at the point readers subscribe. The tips and suggested exercises are based on the Journal’s more evergreen content, making the finishable series a low-maintenance product for staff. The hope is that the series will encourage readers to turn to the Journal, and eventually convert them into paying subscribers.

+ Earlier: At ONA19 there was an informative session on using email automation to “deliver mini-courses and activate your archives” — check out the slides and the session recording (ONA19)

+ KPCC and LAist gave 12 Southern California parents point-and-shoot cameras and asked them to document their lives raising young children. One year later, the project ended up capturing one of the most difficult challenges parents never foresaw: raising young children during a pandemic. (Twitter, @LAist)

Australian consumer watchdog and Google ‘come to blows’ over new media bargaining laws (ZDNet)

Google on Monday published an open letter to Australians arguing against a proposed law that would force the company to pay news organizations to feature their content on its search engine. Google argues that the proposal would lead to a “dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube.” It also stated that such a law would put those free services and users’ data privacy at risk. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the consumer rights group that drafted the legislation, reacted harshly to the open letter, labelling it as misinformation — which Google has since denied.

Why charisma is an overrated quality in a leader (Harvard Business Review)

Studies have found that “unchecked charisma” is sometimes linked to unethical behavior in leaders. At the least, it can indicate self-absorption and a tendency to self-promote, which can alienate the people working for them. It’s better to be steady and dependable, write Kimberley and Darin Nei. “While you may have been noticed and promoted based on your charisma, being reliable, rule-following, and responsible is more important for your team.”

Calling out your colleagues on Twitter can get results. But it also has risks. (Columbia Journalism Review)

When Geoff Bennett, an NBC White House correspondent, saw a tweet from his employer that poorly framed the false claim that Kamala Harris is ineligible to serve as vice president, he publicly pushed back, writing, “This tweet stops short of saying Kamala Harris is fully eligible to serve and to suggest otherwise is a desperate and racist lie.” Minutes later, the NBC tweet was deleted and replaced with one that unequivocally stressed Harris’s citizenship. But not every journalist has such success publicly challenging their employers or colleagues, particularly those who have less experience or work for smaller news outlets. It’s also possible to imagine Twitter critiques that lead to journalists being unfairly targeted, or turning into “nasty, public battles that seek more retribution than justice,” writes Bill Grueskin.

Study shows gaps and bias in Spanish-language news agenda (Center for Community Media)

This week the Center for Community Media released new original research finding that reporting on jobs and healthcare — which Spanish-speaking Latinxs say they are interested in — made up just 1% of all reports published or broadcast in Spanish each month, and even declined by 50% between 2017 and 2019. The study also found that immigration — another important topic to Latinxs — has made up less than 10% of reporting published between 2017 and 2019. “Immigrants” were primarily discussed in connection to undocumentedness; while positive stories tended to feature “Hispanic” or “Latino/a” people. The Center for Community Media is hosting a webinar today at 3 p.m. ET to discuss what news organizations serving Spanish-speaking audiences could do with these findings.