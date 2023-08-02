Need to Know: August 2, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: ‘Fun in the sun’ photos are a dangerous distraction from the reality of climate breakdown (The Guardian)

But did you know: Journalists can help explain climate’s role in extreme weather, even before all the data comes in (Nieman Lab)

It is often impossible for journalists to definitively show that climate change was the cause of an extreme weather event, but reiterating that there’s “no certainty” can cause audiences to doubt the existence or severity of climate change. María Mónica Monsalve writes that journalists should instead focus on how climate change is impacting weather patterns overall. After a hurricane, for instance, she suggests explaining how climate change is making hurricanes more intense and slower, which means they pick up more strength and hit coastlines harder. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: French newspaper staff ends strike against new far-right editor (Politico Europe); Block Club’s free coronavirus hotline closes after nearly 3 years of helping Chicagoans (Block Club Chicago); Meta permanently ending news availability on its platforms in Canada (CBC)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Create a simple FAQ about your coverage (Trusting News)

Unlike an official About Us page or policy page, an FAQ can feel less formal — almost like a conversation between reader and journalist. It’s also easy to add to or edit, and often doesn’t require the layers of editor approval needed for official policies.

For instance, at Colorado Public Radio, each question is attached to its own link. That lets readers on the page skip to a section they’re interested in, and it lets the staff use the links to draw attention to specific questions as they come up in stories and social posts. Anywhere people encounter your journalism is an opportunity for them also to learn about how you operate.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why Factchequeado is combating misinformation that affects Latino communities (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Factchequeado was founded in April 2022 with the goal of building a media alliance to help fight disinformation in Spanish. Quality Spanish-language journalism in the U.S. is rare, and bad actors take advantage of this to spread misinformation. Tamoa Calzadilla writes that her team at Factchequeado is helping to create a guide for newsrooms on tackling disinformation in Latino communities, with a particular focus on verifying and fact-checking images that are spread via messaging apps like WhatsApp.

OFFSHORE

A French Catholic newspaper confronts its anti-Semitic history (Columbia Journalism Review)

Last month, France’s La Croix, a Catholic newspaper founded in 1883, published a four-part series on the paper’s anti-Semitic origins. Isabelle de Gaulmyn, the paper’s editor in chief, found that in the years after it was founded, La Croix shifted from an anti-Judaism stance that was rooted in religious bigotry to something more akin to modern anti-Semitism, which pushed conspiracies about the role of Jews in global affairs. De Gaulmyn says that she was inspired by the work done by American newspapers in exploring their own racist pasts, as well as American Jesuits who have apologized for the order’s historic ties to slavery.

OFFBEAT

BBC launches an ‘experimental’ Mastodon server (The Verge)

The BBC has launched a Mastodon server, social.bbc, as an “experiment” for six months. Users cannot create content on the server, but can follow accounts and leave replies from other “instances”, or servers. Mastodon has no content moderation team, and the BBC cannot control responses to its postings on other instances. In a statement, the BBC said that the platform’s “emphasis on local control, quality content, and social value, are far more aligned with our public purposes than those of avowedly commercial networks.” Last year, The Financial Times set up a Mastodon server but closed it after a few months.

SHAREABLE

Santa Barbara News-Press bankruptcy brings uneasy end to an owner’s bitter tenure (Los Angeles Times)