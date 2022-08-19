Need to Know: August 19, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

It’s been a week of highs and lows for local news. On the plus side, the Medill Local News Initiative has found several examples of locally owned news publications that are thriving. On the other hand, Gannett announced that it was laying off staffers from outlets across the country after poor earnings. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act has failed to make its way through Congress. Meanwhile “pink slime” journalism continues to exploit people’s faith in local news, and companies like Chevron are filling news deserts with publications that blend community news and corporate propaganda. (Medill Local News Initiative, Deadline, Second Rough Draft, The Washington Post, Gizmodo)

CNN has canceled its media affairs show Reliable Sources; the last episode will be this Sunday. Host Brian Stelter will depart the network. Insiders say it’s likely part of an attempt to make CNN “less liberal.” (NPR, Vanity Fair)

Defamation suit about election falsehoods puts Fox on its heels. Dominion Voting Systems’ suit alleges that the network repeated lies about the company’s voting machines. If they win, it could be one of the most important First Amendment cases in decades. (The New York Times)

What readers can expect from The Texas Tribune’s elections coverage. The news outlet lays out five ways that it hopes to empower voters and encourage informed participation in November’s elections. (The Texas Tribune)

Five manageable ways to introduce solutions journalism to your newsroom. One tip is to slowly start integrating solutions elements into everyday reporting. (The Fix)

Trusting News receives funding from the Knight Foundation (Medium, Trusting News)

Trusting News has received a $150,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to support its programs to train and empower journalists on ways to actively earn audience trust through transparency and engagement. In the coming year, the grant will help Trusting News customize and scale its training programs. This includes its plans to develop more training aimed at building trust with specific communities, supporting people in specific roles within journalism and helping busy journalists who need quick, targeted support. Trusting News will also work with other journalism support organizations on programming for their members. Trusting News is co-hosted by the Reynolds Journalism Institute and the American Press Institute.

API is hiring a part-time Audience Engagement Trainer

Are you a freelance trainer or audience engagement expert? API is hiring a part-time audience engagement and training contractor with some web development knowledge to support news organizations who use API’s products, including Metrics for News and Source Matters, from now through January. We are seeking applicants with some technical knowledge of HTML, CSS and RSS who are eager to help set up, onboard and train newsrooms who use our unique tools. To apply, please send a resume as a PDF with a paragraph on why you are interested to liz.worthington@pressinstitute.org and elite.truong@pressinstitute.org, with the subject line API Audience Contractor. The application deadline is Friday, August 26.

+ Vanessa Maria Graber on building people-powered movements with collaborative journalism (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

+ The human impact of the lack of diversity in Brazilian newsrooms (Reuters Institute)

+ How to kill a newspaper: How a Soviet-born developer and a West Virginia billionaire destroyed a 141-year-old Colorado newspaper (The Atlantic)

+ A “kiss of freedom” for Turkey’s press: Independent journalists are stubbornly persisting in digital formats from newsletters to videos to podcasts (Nieman Reports)