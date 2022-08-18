Need to Know: August 18, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Biden gives far fewer interviews than his predecessors — could his caution backfire? (The Guardian)

But did you know: ‘Truth and transparency’? White House sources routinely ask for anonymity (Los Angeles Times)

Reporters sometimes have little choice but to grant anonymity to sources in order to get certain information from government officials. But the Biden administration uses demands for anonymity routinely, writes Noah Bierman, despite pledges to bring "truth and transparency" back to the White House. "These requests often come from spokespeople paid for by you, the taxpayer, to inform you, the citizen, about your government," he writes. He cites examples, sometimes hilarious, where officials demand not to be named only to say what a great job the president is doing. (The Trump White House did it, too, he says). The routine nature of the demands, Bierman writes, is damaging to government officials' credibility — and the media's.

Trusting News receives funding from the Knight Foundation (Medium, Trusting News)

Trusting News has received a $150,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to support its programs to train and empower journalists on ways to actively earn audience trust through transparency and engagement. In the coming year, the grant will help Trusting News customize and scale its training programs. This includes its plans to develop more training aimed at building trust with specific communities, supporting people in specific roles within journalism and helping busy journalists who need quick, targeted support. Trusting News will also work with other journalism support organizations on programming for their members. Trusting News is co-hosted by the Reynolds Journalism Institute and the American Press Institute.

How can local newsrooms retain journalists of color? (Poynter)

Emma Carew Grovum piloted a program aimed at creating career paths for journalists of color by setting up a mentorship program for early- to mid-career journalists, all based in North Carolina. The journalists work with their direct managers, an executive-level sponsor from within their organization and with a group from Carew Grovum’s project, called Upward. The point, writes Kristen Hare, is to help journalists know that they might represent the future of their newsroom, and then when national publications come calling, the people who’d like to stay in the local newsroom can see themselves doing so.

How nature newsletter Inkcap Journal nurtured a 70% open rate (Press Gazette)

Freelance journalist Sophie Yeo started the nature publication Inkcap Journal because she thought there was a lack of nuanced environmental writing in the U.K. She said that when she worked in America there were “lots of opportunities” to write in-depth pieces about nature and conservation, but less so when she moved back to the U.K. She said the publication’s email newsletter has an open rate of 70%, and while her readership is small, it’s “dedicated and enthusiastic.” Inkcap started as a newsletter but has expanded to include paid subscriptions and a website.

Google Search is quietly damaging democracy (Wired)

The media scholar Francesca Tripodi writes that over time, Google’s search engine has undergone a series of incremental shifts that have changed the way results are returned to users, and not necessarily in a good way. Some of these shifts, she writes, involve linking users back to Google properties. The changes, Tripodi argues, “can lead to incorrect returns that often disrupt democratic participation, confirm unsubstantiated claims, and are easily manipulatable by people looking to spread falsehoods.” With the midterm election approaching, users need to “recalibrate their thinking” on what Google actually is and how information is served up to them, she argues.

Why the media declared Anne Heche dead twice (The Washington Post)

The Los Angeles Times reported the death of Anne Heche on Friday. But The New York Times and others waited until Sunday. What was the difference? Paul Farhi explains that in the days after her car crash, Heche’s family disclosed that she was brain dead, prompting some news organizations to report her death. But Heche was on life support for another two days so her organs could be used for donation. “Between those dates, the 53-year-old actress was in a state of mortal ambiguity that challenged the media to parse a legal, even philosophical question: When is someone actually dead?” Farhi writes.

After a less-lethal round took her eye in 2020, journalist invests part of her settlement into community (CBS Minnesota)

Linda Tirado, a freelance journalist from Tennessee who was awarded $600,000 after a Minneapolis officer’s “less-lethal” round hit her eye while she was covering protests in the city in 2020, is giving away part of it. “It’s largely [going to] people that help out the community, small businesses that were impacted, folks who have gone out of their way to make a difference,” Tirado told David Schuman. So far, Tirado said she has given about $50,000 to a couple hundred recipients, mostly gifts of a few hundred dollars. “I’d rather have my left eye, but as long as I don’t, it’s good that some good can come out of it,” she said. In response to tweets about Schuman’s story, Tirado said on Twitter: “They got my eye, not my soul.”