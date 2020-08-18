Need to Know: August 18, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: COVID-19 revives interest in local news (O’Dwyer)

But did you know: Study finds work from home drives local news resurgence (Beet.tv)

With millions of people now working from home due to the pandemic, there’s been an increase in media consumption during work hours — and a lot of that media is news. According to a new study from Nielsen, more than half of homeworkers watch some video or television content during work hours every week, and the most commonly viewed content is news. Of those watching news, 64% said they watched local news, edging out national cable news (62%) and national broadcast news (58%). Some of the shift may be due to people moving as a result of the pandemic, leading them to seek out news sources in their new or temporary homes.

+ Noted: PA Post merges with Spotlight PA to create largest statewide news organization in Pennsylvania (The Lenfest Institute); OpenNews and Big Local News are asking journalists what they need to cover COVID-19 (Open News); America Amplified is hosting a series of virtual national listening sessions (America Amplified); Time’s digital revenues surpass print revenues for first time (Time); Quartz passes 20,000 paying members (Talking Biz News)

API RESOURCES

Strategies for truth-telling in a time of misinformation and polarization

A local politician is attacking your coverage. Rumors about a disaster in your community are spreading on social media. Your comments section is a petri dish of polarization. These issues — media attacks, misinformation and polarization — all reinforce one another. Our report looks at some basic strategies for combating them.

TRY THIS AT HOME

In a birthday card to readers, Sahan Journal documents its successful first year (Sahan Journal)

Sahan Journal began covering immigrants and refugees in Minnesota in the summer of 2019, and one year in, the site detailed its successes in a birthday card to its readers. The Journal’s coverage of candidates of color who succeeded in recent elections has brought wider attention to the site, but local readers gravitated earlier for its interactivity and audience engagement. Mukhtar Ibrahim, the site’s founding editor, is happy to give out his phone number for anyone who wants to reach out with questions, story ideas or news tips. The site’s coverage is a mix of serious stories covering hate speech and bigotry, and positive features about the successes of immigrants in the community.

OFFSHORE

How the pandemic is throwing international reporting into crisis (Poynter)

COVID-19 has made almost all reporting more difficult, but foreign correspondents find their work more precarious than ever. Freelancers, who often do most of the foreign reporting, are facing not only economic difficulties as media budgets are cut, but security and health risks. Some have invested in their own personal protective gear to continue reporting in the field, while others are resigned to a smaller coverage area, even as they know important stories are being left untold. One silver lining has been an increase in collaboration between foundations and journalists to build resources and share information between fellow reporters.

OFFBEAT

TikTok launches website, Twitter account to address ‘rumors’ in real time (USA Today)

The social media app TikTok has created an information hub website and Twitter account to address “rumors and misinformation” about the platform. In a statement, the company said they are looking to build trust with their community and make clear that they “neither support nor stand for the spread of misinformation on our platform, or about our platform.” The company’s statement comes as the Trump administration has threatened to ban the app in the U.S over security concerns. The website states that TikTok’s U.S. user data is stored in Virginia and backed up in Singapore, and that data has never and will never be shared with the Chinese government.

UP FOR DEBATE

Why the media is uniquely terrible at covering the U.S. Postal Service (The New Republic)

Concern about the state of the U.S. Postal Service has reached a peak in the past few weeks, with many fearing that an underfunded system will jeopardize mail-in votes during this November’s election. In an article for The New Republic, Alex Shephard argues that the press has long covered the Postal Service poorly by allowing pro-privatization talking points to sway its coverage of a largely beloved federal institution. “The press excels at covering the efficiency of private institutions but struggles to capture the values of public ones,” writes Shephard. By merely conveying a “vague impression that the Postal Service is broken” instead of accurately capturing its struggles, the media has played into the hands of Republicans who have long wanted to kill the agency, he says.

SHAREABLE

‘To fight QAnon conspiracies, let’s do PSAs’ (The Media Nut)

Public service announcements have long been a staple of broadcast television, working their way into the public consciousness by clever uses of narrative persuasion combined with sheer repetition. In his newsletter, Josh Sternberg argues that the big tech companies should team up with the Ad Council to create a PSA campaign about the dangers of QAnon. Information about the conspiracy has spread wildly on the internet over the past few years and is gaining mainstream attention, and Sternberg argues that one way to fight it would be to flood airwaves, internet, even billboards, with the message that “QAnon is a harmful, baseless conspiracy.”

+ Earlier: A guided discussion for editors and reporters on how to cover local politicians who promote conspiracy theories like QAnon (American Press Institute)