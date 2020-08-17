Need to Know: August 17, 2020

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The White House has previously disregarded social distancing guidelines at its press conferences (Axios)

But did you know: Two sites that amplify hoaxes given special treatment at Trump’s briefings despite restrictions (The Washington Post)

Last week, the White House admitted reporters from pro-Trump sites Gateway Pundit and The Epoch Times to its briefing room, which currently has limits on the number of journalists allowed to attend press conferences. In an effort to allow social distancing at briefings earlier this year, the White House Correspondents’ Association restricted attendees to 14 and placed news organizations on a rotation system. Outlets can attend the briefing every 10 days, but Gateway Pundit and Epoch Times attended before their turn was up.

+ Earlier: In April, the White House Correspondents’ Association barred One America News Network from the briefings after its reporter repeatedly attended before the outlet’s turn came up, leading the Trump administration to give OANN an exemption to the rotation system (The Washington Post)

+ Noted: Fox News is launching a new live streaming service (Axios); The U.S. Agency for Global Media hired a former talk radio host who has pushed conspiracy theories (Politico); Sports columnist Arash Markazi resigned from Los Angeles Times following an ethics and plagiarism investigation (Awful Announcing)

API RESOURCES

TRY THIS AT HOME

Make a ‘truth sandwich’ if you’re reporting on lies or misleading claims (Twitter, @jayrosen_nyu, @laurahelmuth)

The idea, Jay Rosen writes, is this: “First state what is true. Then introduce the false statement. Close with another true statement.” In this example from last week, MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin sandwiched Trump’s birther conspiracy theory about Sen. Kamala Harris in between two statements clarifying that the vice presidential candidate was born in the United States. Scientific American editor in chief Laura Helmuth also points out that outlets are moving away from the practice of using false quotes in headlines. She cites this example from the Associated Press, which says that Trump gave credence to the birther conspiracy theory, rather than repeating the falsehood unchecked.

+ Earlier: Journalists have an instinct to correct falsehoods through reporting, but some misinformation doesn’t warrant coverage (American Press Institute)

+ How 20 newsrooms turned to the public to focus their 2020 election reporting (Hearken)

OFFSHORE

Brazilian journalists struggle to balance parenting and work during the pandemic (International Journalists’ Network)

Journalists around the world are walking a tightrope to keep up with work while managing parenting duties at the same time. Part of the problem is the shaky boundaries that can emerge between work and life when working from home. Several Brazilian journalists told the International Journalists’ Network that while working from home, they had new responsibilities to oversee their kids’ school work, but their work demands have increased as managers began to think of them as “on call.”

+ United Kingdom news organizations cut more than 2,000 jobs due to the pandemic (Press Gazette)

OFFBEAT

Facebook’s preferential treatment of conservatives puts its fact-checking program in danger (BuzzFeed News)

Last week, multiple reports revealed that Facebook had opted not to penalize conservative figures and news outlets for posts that violated the company’s misinformation policies. Journalists serving as Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers told BuzzFeed News that the company’s decision to overrule their verdicts could undermine the program’s credibility. Facebook hasn’t publicly explained why it reversed misinformation “strikes” against pages, leading to criticism from its employees that the company lacks transparency.

+ Google’s Ad Exchange platform is demonetizing articles about race and LGBTQ issues (Slate)

UP FOR DEBATE

Why journalists should interview more nurses (Journalist’s Resource)

The Journal of Nursing Scholarship found that out of 365 health care stories from 2017, less than 5% included nurses as sources. Nurse and professor Diana Mason argues journalists should build relationships with nurses, who often have firsthand knowledge on the health care industry. Nurses may face pressure not to comment publicly on topics like PPE shortages, but on-background conversations can offer a wealth of information about the frontlines of health care. Favoring doctors over nurses for sourcing also reinforces gender biases, as most physicians and surgeons are men, while most nurses are women.

SHAREABLE

Portland’s independent journalists team up to cover the front lines (Columbia Journalism Review)

The Portland Press Corps is a loosely organized group of about 20 freelance journalists covering the city’s ongoing racial justice protests. To prevent its members from settling for lousy rates, they set up a standard pay scale for protest footage, which has been sought out by national news organizations. Journalist Laura Jedeed, who police hit with a rubber bullet and pepper ball at the protests, said some news outlets asked to use her clips for free. “I guess I feel like, if I’m taking these risks, I should be compensated,” she said.