Need to Know: August 15, 2023

You might have heard: Police stage ‘chilling’ raid on Marion County newspaper, seizing computers, records and cellphones (Kansas Reflector)

But did you know: Dozens of news organizations condemn police raid on Kansas newspaper and call for seized materials to be returned (CNN)

Last week, police in Marion, Kansas raided the offices of the Marion County Record, a local newspaper that had recently run a story about a local business owner. The police claimed that they were investigating “identity theft” and “unlawful acts concerning computers” related to the paper. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press sent a letter, signed by 34 news outlets and press freedom organizations, condemning the search and demanding that the police return all seized materials, including computers and cell phones taken during the raid.

+ Related: Small Kansas newspaper says co-owner, 98, collapsed and died after police raid (CBS News); KBI director on Marion County newspaper raid: Media is not 'above the law' (Kansas Reflector); Publisher Eric Meyer says his paper had been investigating the police chief prior to the raids on his office and home (Substack, The Handbasket)

+ Noted: WBEZ in Chicago names veteran journalist Gilbert Bailon executive editor (WBEZ); CoinDesk lays off 45% of editorial staff as it eyes deal to sell company (The Block); Wendy McMahon named president & CEO of CBS News (Axios)

API UPDATE

API announces the Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund 2023

This grant opportunity is designed to empower local and community-based news organizations with funds and peer learning to begin or enhance civic discourse initiatives, paying special attention to the diversity of voices and people included in such work. Please read all details before applying by August 21 at 8 p.m. ET. We anticipate notifying applicants of decisions on September 1.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

Newsletter strategies to build retention, trust and revenue (American Press Institute)

As newsrooms look to win the attention of readers amid social media changes, solid newsletter strategies are essential. Newsletters can serve as community builders and a connector between audiences and newsrooms. Establishing a strategy can help you set goals and quantify success — or even determine whether a newsletter is a good fit for your audience. Whether you want to offer a new newsletter to your existing audience or build something for a potential new audience, how can you determine what’s worth your time and resources?

TRY THIS AT HOME

How a pop-up community newsroom shed light on wildfire health impacts in Boulder, Colorado (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

After wildfires devastated the area, the Boulder Reporting Lab partnered with the Center for Environmental Journalism at a CU Boulder community pop-up newsroom to explore the health effects of the fires. For one semester, seven graduate students and two professional editors focused on urgent information needs for local residents whose houses were still standing after the disaster. Stacy Feldman writes that these pop-up newsrooms allow people with expertise in many subject areas to contribute information.

OFFSHORE

As free press withers in El Salvador, pro-government social media influencers grow in power (Associated Press)

El Salvador’s populist president, Nayib Bukele, has cracked down on freedom of the press in the country and locked down access to information for independent news outlets. His team has now turned to social media influencers to push his agenda, creating an echo chamber of pro-Bukele content. The president has a background in political advertising, and he and his administration have hired former journalists to produce high-quality videos showcasing his accomplishments — while also unleashing an army of online trolls to harass critics.

OFFBEAT

New York Times drops out of AI coalition (Semafor)

The New York Times has declined to join a coalition of media companies that are attempting to directly negotiate with tech companies over the use of artificial intelligence. Several media CEOs had hoped to form a group of key publishers “that would press for legislative and potential legal action to force the tech companies to pay billions of dollars” for using content in the training of their AI models, according to Max Tani. He writes that the Times’ decision to not join the coalition is a likely indicator that the paper will cut its own deal related to AI.

+ Related: How Buzzfeed is using AI to boost engagement as social traffic wanes (Press Gazette)

SHAREABLE

Restart the presses? Plant closures and consolidation prompt earlier deadlines, longer drives, higher costs as papers scramble to stay in print (Medill Local News Initiative)

In June, Gannett announced that it was closing the Pueblo Chieftain printing operation in Pueblo, Colo. Along with the loss of 51 jobs, the closing of the plant has had a major impact on dozens of hyperlocal news outlets in the area; three said they are likely to close as a result. Across the country, small news outlets are struggling with the loss of printing presses. Many residents in rural areas with poor internet access still rely on printed papers for local news.