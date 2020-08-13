Need to Know: August 13, 2020

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Tribune Publishing seems to be defending against a takeover (Poynter)

But did you know: Tribune Publishing closes five newsroom offices (The New York Times)

Yesterday, Tribune Publishing announced that The Daily News and four other newspapers would shutter their offices as staffers continue working remotely during the pandemic. The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa. and The Orlando Sentinel also closed longstanding newsrooms, a Tribune spokesperson said, as well as Maryland papers The Capital Gazette and The Carroll County Times. The company says it will reevaluate if the papers need new offices as conditions change, and Daily News editor in chief Robert York suggested to staff that moving into a different office would likely happen in the future.

+ Noted: The coronavirus has closed more than 50 local newsrooms across the United States (Poynter); Media mogul Sumner Redstone, who owned CBS and Viacom, died Tuesday at 97 (Fortune)

API UPDATE

How the Atlanta Journal-Constitution engaged the community to thank front-line workers and generated $35,000 in advertising revenue along the way (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: As a local news organization, you can solicit drawings from children and publish a special section thanking essential employees who have kept your community going throughout the pandemic. It’s a great way to provide some positive news — and bring in ad revenue. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to preserve reading habits when cutting print newspaper days (Twipe)

From 2004 to 2018, more than 100 daily newspapers shifted to weekly publication, a move that’s become more common as the pandemic has forced outlets to make temporary print cuts. Mary-Katharine Phillips recommends building new audience habits by investing in products that will help readers transition from print to digital. Ideally, alternative formats like digital editions should be easy to use and have high enough quality standards that readers feel they’re getting the full value of their subscriptions.

+ Earlier: Last year, we examined strategies for cutting print days, improving digital offerings and dealing with pushback from readers (American Press Institute)

+ How to counter revenue loss from ad blockers (Digital Content Next); Publishers are investing in a second generation of audio articles (The Wall Street Journal)

OFFSHORE

How have public media made information about COVID-19 accessible to people with disabilities? (Public Media Alliance)

According to the United Nations, people with disabilities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, while also lacking reliable access to health information. More than 80 governments include sign language interpreters as part of their press conferences on the coronavirus, according to the World Federation of the Deaf. British Sign Language users filed a court case against the United Kingdom, however, claiming that its use of interpreters was insufficient. And in the spring, three advocacy organizations for people with disabilities sued ZBC, Zimbabwe’s state-run broadcaster, alleging that the outlet failed to make COVID-19 information accessible to those with visual or hearing impairments.

+ Hong Kong pro-democracy media baron Jimmy Lai was released from jail after his arrest on Monday (The Wall Street Journal)

OFFBEAT

‘Hundreds dead’ because of COVID-19 misinformation (BBC)

According to a study from the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, at least 800 people around the world died and about 5,800 were hospitalized due to misinformation about the coronavirus. As conspiracy theories and phoney remedies began to circulate, some people drank cleaning products or other items thought to combat the virus. Falsehoods and conspiracy theories connected to the pandemic also have led to assaults and arson.

+ After Facebook’s ban on Boogaloo Boi extremist groups, the Tech Transparency Project identified 110 still on the platform (Tech Transparency Project); Facebook’s fact-checking partners may review op-eds and editorials (Poynter)

UP FOR DEBATE

Women’s groups say they’ll fight sexist coverage and disinformation on Harris (Associated Press)

After seeing Hillary Clinton face sexism from the media during the 2016 campaign, a coalition of women’s groups, including one campaign called “We Have Her Back,” has organized to address falsehoods against the vice presidential nominee. The organizations argue that in the news and online, women often receive criticism of their appearance, demeanor and qualifications, while men are spared similar attacks. Conservative news outlets and social media accounts began spreading falsehoods about Sen. Kamala Harris soon after she was named Joe Biden’s running mate on the Democratic ticket.

SHAREABLE

How immersion journalism can yield a more complex narrative (Nieman Storyboard)

Washington Post reporter Hannah Dreier wanted to add something new to coverage about racism and police reform, so she set out to spend time with law enforcement during mental health calls. Some of the strongest details from the story that followed were the result of immersion journalism in which she spent a week shadowing an officer from the Huntsville Police Department in Alabama. “Some of it involves furiously writing in my notebook,” she said of the reporting approach. “Some of it is about listening for dialogue. A lot comes down to putting in the time and waiting until something revealing happens. And trusting that it will.”