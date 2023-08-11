Need to Know: August 11, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Tuesday, Axios reported that OpenAI is awarding a $400,000 grant to New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute to explore ethics in journalism. The move is part of OpenAI’s effort to show support for quality journalism as generative AI disrupts the media industry — and many others. In New Jersey, an AI-produced website called the LocalLens claims it will be “a kind of metal detector for local news — claiming to surface stories that might otherwise remain buried.” The city of North Las Vegas has announced it will start using AI to translate city council meetings in real time. Generative AI has been used to create secondary material for games, thumbnails for YouTube videos and even entire travel guides — but quality may vary. (Axios; Medium, Center for Cooperative Media; The Nevada Independent; GeekWire; Rest of World; The New York Times)

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

The value of news content to Google is way more than you think. A recent study found that users value the ability to see news headlines in Google searches, even if they don’t click through. (Tech Policy Press)

The local-news crisis is weirdly easy to solve. Steven Waldman argues that local investigative journalism pays for itself in the taxpayer money saved by uncovering corruption. (The Atlantic)

The New York Times is investigating its Baghdad bureau chief. Jane Arraf was put on leave as part of an investigation into whether she misused bureau funds by overpaying non-U.S. journalists. (Semafor)

API announces the Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund 2023

This grant opportunity is designed to empower local and community-based news organizations with funds and peer learning to begin or enhance civic discourse initiatives, paying special attention to the diversity of voices and people included in such work. Please read all details below before applying by August 21 at 8 p.m. ET. We anticipate notifying applicants of decisions on September 1.

How to audit sources: A guide to help you get started

The sources journalists quote indicate many things in our local communities, like whose stories get told and how; who the news is for and about; which communities are served; and who is seen, heard and listened to. Auditing your sources can help your newsroom gain a better understanding of source diversity.

Collecting data is a key first step; assess how representative that data is of your community, and then make changes based on what you learn. Start by deciding how you want to collect information, then plan out how your reporters will gather this data from sources. Create a working group, determine the breadth and scope of the project and keep plugging away. Check out our full guide on how to track source diversity here.

SPECIAL EDITION: Local News and AI

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

An intro guide to understanding AI

Every day there seems to be news about AI that affects us and our industry. In this series, Elite Truong answers some of the most pressing questions for local newsrooms considering AI.

Today, we’ll start with what’s worth paying attention to — an intro guide to help you decide whether or not AI is right for your newsroom. Here are a few key points:

+ Defining AI: There are many kinds of AI, but the branch that is the most accessible to us is generative AI. The most famous example of this is ChatGPT, which works as a prompt system and gives us a response based on an AI model. Dall-E does similar work with images. Both are easy to register and get started to see how they work.

+ What could I use AI for? Right now, the most trouble-free use case for AI in your newsroom is to automate busy work so reporters’ time can be put to better use and they can focus on bigger stories. Look through use cases in Generative AI Newsroom and the Center for Cooperative Media’s Beginner ChatGPT Prompt Handbook

+ How should I keep up with the news about AI? Understand what’s helpful to you, and if horse-race AI reporting isn’t serving you, choose only a few outlets and reporters to follow. For a stepped-back look at how companies are working with AI across industries and privacy concerns, I follow Karen Hao and Madhumita Murgia. My favorite AI researcher and journalist who studies algorithmic accessibility and bias is Meredith Broussard.

+ Are libraries the future of media? (Popula)

+ Times obituary writer Damian Arnold on how to make a living out of death (Press Gazette)

+ Holger Friedrich, the newspaper owner who says stay away from journalists (Financial Times)