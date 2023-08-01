Need to Know: August 1, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Florida is at the center of Republican politics. Here’s what the state’s reporters want you to know. (Poynter)

But did you know: The campaign for the presidency is playing out across an unprecedented, fragmented new media landscape (Semafor)

Presidential candidates are appearing on a variety of platforms now, making it harder for political advisors and voters to follow their campaigns. Republican nominees are appearing on podcasts, web series and obscure cable networks, while mainstream networks are struggling with ratings. But some of the newer platforms, including Joe Rogan's massively popular podcast, are steering clear of the primaries; Rogan has reportedly denied requests from former President Trump to appear on his show. Meanwhile, President Biden's campaign is reportedly looking to reach an untapped audience through digital gaming.

+ Noted: Judge dismisses Trump’s $475 million defamation suit against CNN (The New York Times)

API UPDATE

Journalists and mental health: An API resource guide (American Press Institute)

Journalists these days face stress from several directions all at the same time. Add in that the industry is under extreme financial pressure, and that newsroom leaders often aren’t trained to manage through all these challenges, and it is easy to see why some journalists would consider a new line of work altogether.

The good news is that there is a growing recognition of the problem, and a proliferation of resources to help. This guide is an effort to point to and organize these resources in ways that can be helpful to journalists looking to put words to what they’re feeling and manage those stresses.

TECH TALKS

How to comb through 100,000 disciplinary documents without reading each individual one (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Marita Pérez Díaz, API’s Web Applications Engineer, shares her thoughts on this project:

I found it very interesting to learn how some newsrooms are using AI tools available to everyone to not only gather and distribute news in a more efficient way, but for the production itself. It can save time and money and it can help to deliver great stories like this one from Investigative AI about extracting data using ChatGPT to uncover malpractices and doctors’ abuses.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why newsrooms need to embrace project management (Poynter)

Robin Kwong, the new formats editor at The Wall Street Journal, has released Project Management in Newsrooms, a comprehensive guide to help journalists understand core project management skills. He says that many journalists are assigned work that is essentially project management without being given any training or resources in the practice. He says the key thing to focus on is clarity, which can often be lost in the chaotic environment of a newsroom. “Poorly run projects, kind of like poorly run meetings, suck up so much of people’s time, energy, and resources you almost might as well not do it,” he advises.

OFFSHORE

Swedish daily Aftonbladet finds people spend longer on articles with AI-generated summaries (Press Gazette)

Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet has begun creating AI-generated article summaries that readers have the option of opening at the top of a piece. To the newsroom’s surprise, readers spent longer reading articles with these summaries than ones without. But deputy editor Martin Schori found that, when readers got a general understanding of the story at the beginning, they were more likely to read the whole piece. The summaries have been especially popular with younger readers. The summaries are still being edited by humans, who have caught several errors.

OFFBEAT

Twitter threatens legal action against nonprofit that tracks hate speech (The New York Times)

Elon Musk has threatened to sue the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit that researches the effects of social media. In a letter to the center, Musk cited a recent research report that found that Twitter had not taken action against 99% of verified users who the nonprofit deemed to be “tweeting hate.” Twitter’s letter called these allegations “troubling and baseless” and accused the nonprofit of a calculated attempt to harm its advertising business on behalf of competitors or foreign governments.

SHAREABLE

Detroit has lots of crime news. Is it making the city any safer? (Outlier Media)

Detroit is a city with a high crime rate — and a lot of crime coverage, writes Koby Levin. These stories are “by far the most popular content on metro Detroit TV stations’ YouTube pages,” he writes, but they can be detrimental to the mental health of their viewers. He writes that instead of covering an endless stream of violent crime stories in a metro area, citizens would be better off with hyperlocal information about crimes in their immediate vicinity. One Detroit resident said she wished reporters would spend more time in neighborhoods to help locals get a sense of their area’s safety.