Need to Know: April 8, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

A new study from Pew Research found that while the overall number of reporters covering U.S. statehouses has risen in the last eight years, fewer journalists are on the beat full-time. In 2014, newspaper reporters made up 38% of the journalists covering statehouses, with only 6% coming from nonprofit news outlets. Now, 20% of statehouse reporters work for nonprofits, while 25% work for newspapers. (Pew Research Center)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Older adults are stepping up to help cover local news. Many Americans over age 50 feel the loss of local newspapers more keenly, and some are starting to work in journalism roles via programs like Report for America and Documenters Network. (AARP)

How to reach mistrustful and light news readers? It’s difficult, but not hopeless. Those who don’t follow the news closely are more likely to make “snap judgments” about current affairs based on headlines and visuals. (Poynter)

Google Search’s new “highly cited” label helps you get to the source of a story. The labels are intended to help highlight original reporting and primary sources like press releases. (The Verge)

NEW FROM API

API is hiring a Vice President, Product Strategy

API is hiring a Vice President, Product Strategy, who will have a direct role in managing and setting strategy for the organization. This senior staff member, who will report to the institute’s CEO/Executive Director, will be a thought leader for API and its partners in developing original news products, tools and training that help journalists serve diverse readers and communities more effectively. An ability to lead with authority amid an evolving journalism and nonprofit landscape and a deep knowledge of digital media and technology are key, as is the ability to recognize trends and needs in the news industry. This person will manage API’s existing product portfolio, including Metrics for News and Source Matters, and assess the potential for expanding the product strategy portfolio. The deadline for applications is May 8.

Using LinkedIn to reach and engage younger audiences

Publishers are constantly looking for new ways to reach new readers. That was the premise of a recent months-long cohort hosted by API’s Metrics for News team, which brought together publishers from around the world to think about how to use data-driven strategies to engage new audiences. One successful experiment was Automotive News’ use of LinkedIn’s live feature to engage and attract a new professional readership beyond its core readers of auto dealers, automakers, and suppliers. This case study shows how they did it, and it could be considered as a model for similar work at other news organizations.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ 13-year-old Girl Scout builds the Report It! patch program, which follows a series of activities highlighting women in journalism (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

+ The challenges of combating misinformation in India (Poynter)

+ Rethinking journalism from the perspective of media outlets covering Indigenous communities (International Journalists’ Network)

+ The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is an empty promise that won’t work (Poynter)