Need to Know: April 7, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Former President Trump was indicted in a Manhattan court, potentially ushering in what Clare Malone called “the return of the non-stop Trump news cycle.” Adam Serwer argues that the cable networks’ return to wall-to-wall coverage suggests the media will continue to give Trump considerable media coverage in his 2024 campaign. The attention is already driving people to Trump’s Truth Social platform. (The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The New York Times)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

How AI-generated content could both fuel disinformation and improve fact-checking. AI models could be used to help automate and improve fact-checking by training models to compare new claims with verified information. (Poynter)

Post, a publisher-focused Twitter alternative, launches to public. Post is hoping that people will pay for paywalled news, subscription newsletters and even free articles if they’re presented in a clean, non-intrusive manner. (TechCrunch)

How to investigate disinformation. GIJN’s guide to reporting on the disinformation ecosystem notes that it’s essential to determine whether an incident is part of a wide-scale attempt at manipulation. (GIJN)

NEW FROM API

Turn newsletter subscribers into donors, like WJCT Public Media did (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: You have a large list of engaged subscribers for your flagship newsletter. Reader revenue is the next challenge. Here’s an example of how a focused, personalized case for support can drive results. A year after WJCT Public Media launched a local news email newsletter, it wanted to convince 5% of readers to support the newsletter for a full fiscal year. Fundraising emails were written by journalists that detailed how they got into reporting and their most impactful stories; bookended with a pitch for donations. The approach allowed WJCT to exceed its fundraising goal and convert 5% of readers into donors.

HBCU Gameday grows from passion project to multi-tiered success (Better News)

Steven Gaither launched HBCU Gameday in 2012 on Facebook and Twitter to highlight sports and culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. A few years later, TV sportscaster Tolly Carr joined Gaither and helped to grow the brand across multiple platforms. Recently, Carr wrote a report for Better News about how HBCU Gameday, which began as a passion project, has grown into a profitable business. Read the report.

In this episode of Better News, host Michael O’Connell talks to Carr about what got him interested in sports broadcasting in the first place, what attracted him to HBCU Gameday, and what advice he’d give to other media entrepreneurs who wish to take their passion project to the next level.

SPECIAL EDITION: An inclusive guide to online safety

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

The impact of online violence on journalists’ mental health

Online violence is often only considered a digital safety issue, but the impact of online abuse on journalists’ mental health has serious consequences for their lives, work and press freedom as a whole. This is particularly true for women and diverse journalists, who are disproportionately targeted by online attacks.

+ A Mental Health Guide for Journalists Facing Online Violence gives journalists the tools to control a psychological emergency and recognize the symptoms of generalized anxiety, acute stress, PTSD and depression

+ The Coalition Against Online Violence offers psychosocial support resources

+ IWMF’s Black Journalists Therapy Relief Fund provides assistance for Black journalists facing financial hardship who are unable to pay for the mental health support they need

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ There’s already a solution to the crisis of local news. Just ask this founding father. (Politico)

+ Meet the Uyghur journalist who’s working to protect her family — and her people (Analyst News)