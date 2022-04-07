Need to Know: April 7, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The University of Vermont launched a series of free online classes for anyone interested in learning how to write for local newspapers (Seven Days)

But did you know: Older adults are stepping up to help cover local news (AARP)

With the decline in local newspapers across the country, older Americans are more likely to notice the absence of local news in their lives — and more likely to have time to fill that need, writes Jon Marcus. More adults over 50 are stepping into journalism roles through programs like Documenters Network and Report for America. “Age has a benefit. People have been through things. They’ve experienced things,” says Mike Fuerst, who launched a journalism outlet in his hometown after he could not find any media to report on who won a recent mayoral election.

+ Noted: Eric Boehlert, media critic and founder of Press Run newsletter, killed in bike accident at 57 (Deadline)

API UPDATE

API is hiring a Vice President, Product Strategy

API is hiring a Vice President, Product Strategy, who will have a direct role in managing and setting strategy for the organization. This senior staff member, who will report to the institute’s CEO/Executive Director, will be a thought leader for API and its partners in developing original news products, tools and training that help journalists serve diverse readers and communities more effectively. An ability to lead with authority amid an evolving journalism and nonprofit landscape and a deep knowledge of digital media and technology are key, as is the ability to recognize trends and needs in the news industry. This person will manage API’s existing product portfolio, including Metrics for News and Source Matters, and assess the potential for expanding the product strategy portfolio. The deadline for applications is May 8.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Reporters and editors must embrace collaboration with visual journalists in their newsrooms (Pynter)

Visuals are often an afterthought for writers and editors, but incorporating them into the structure of a story “will expand your storytelling far beyond what text alone can do,” writes Taylor Blatchford. Blatchford was part of a project for The Seattle Times which helped to demystify pie baking for the holidays. She writes that the paper’s photo and video teams helped her to map out her idea, turning her feature into an award-winning multimedia package that emphasizes the approachability of pie making to bakers of all levels.

OFFSHORE

How La Maison des Reporters became Senegal’s first reader-funded independent media site (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

In 2019, Moussa Ngom founded La Maison des Reporters (The House of Reporters), Senegal’s first “fully participatory independent media site.” The goal was to produce high-quality investigations and long-form stories that weren’t being covered elsewhere in Senegalese media. Ngom doesn’t have a full-time newsroom; the organization is a network of freelancers who pitch stories and are given editorial support and expenses on top of a writing fee. The network is currently run exclusively on subscriptions, which range from $1 to $4 per month. Ngom’s goal is “to link the salvation of the media with the people that it serves. It is necessary to have the public be actively involved in the financing and the development of the independent media.”

OFFBEAT

How LinkedIn’s ‘career break’ feature could help normalize caregiving (The Washington Post)

LinkedIn has begun offering a “career break” section to its platform, a way for users to classify times in their history when they were not employed. The platform says that the new option could be particularly helpful for women, most of whom have said in surveys that they want ways to “positively represent their career breaks by highlighting skills learned and experiences they had during a work pause.” It is part of a larger movement to recognize that experiences outside of paid work can provide valuable skills that enhance an employee’s resume, writes Julianne McShane.

+ Pinterest bans climate misinformation from posts and ads (The New York Times)

UP FOR DEBATE

The New York Times’s old white Democrats problem (Vox)

The New York Times has been a singular success story in the modern news landscape, writes Peter Kafka, but its paying audience remains “older, richer, whiter, and more liberal than the rest of America.” The paper’s business team is working to change this, with acquisitions like local sports site The Athletic and expansions into games, cooking and audio content. The challenge for the Times, writes Kafka, is to broaden its appeal to new demographics without turning off its 10 million existing paying customers. “The fact that the mighty Times may already be bumping its head against the limits of its audience for paid news should give everyone else real shivers,” says Kafka.

SHAREABLE

​​Inside the BBC staff exodus: Women of color are ‘exhausted’ from fighting a broken system (Variety)

More than a dozen women of color have left the BBC in the last year, report K.J. Yossman and Manori Ravindran, who investigated the network and quoted anonymous sources as saying that the organization “favors white, middle-class and privately educated staff.” Most of the women who left were either working in news or in the corporation’s diversity and inclusion unit. Women of color say that they felt they were not able to advance in the newsroom’s hierarchy and were often ignored by their colleagues, while staff from the diversity and inclusion unit felt that there was no way for them to make meaningful change due to an “exaggerated bureaucracy.”