Need to Know: April 6, 2023

You might have heard: Twitter strikes New York Times’ verified badge on Elon Musk’s orders (The Washington Post)

But did you know: Twitter labeling NPR as “state-affiliated media” goes against its own definition of state media (Vanity Fair)

Elon Musk’s Twitter has categorized NPR as “US state-affiliated media,” a warning used to label media outlets funded by the government, including Russia’s RT and China’s Xinhau. The designation also means Twitter will not recommend or amplify those accounts. Twitter’s Help Center states that state-financed media organizations with editorial independence are exempt from the policy — and, up until yesterday, had included NPR as an example alongside the BBC. The U.S. government funds less than 1% of NPR’s budget and has no control over the organization’s editorial decisions.

API UPDATE

Turn newsletter subscribers into donors, like WJCT Public Media did (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: You have a large list of engaged subscribers for your flagship newsletter. Reader revenue is the next challenge. Here’s an example of how a focused, personalized case for support can drive results. A year after WJCT Public Media launched a local news email newsletter, it wanted to convince 5% of readers to support the newsletter for a full fiscal year. Fundraising emails were written by journalists that detailed how they got into reporting and their most impactful stories; bookended with a pitch for donations. The approach allowed WJCT to exceed its fundraising goal and convert 5% of readers into donors.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Article gifting pays itself forward for Hearst Newspapers (INMA)

News outlets with paywalls are experimenting with giving the subscribers the ability to share or gift articles with family and friends for free. Hearst Newspapers experimented with requiring the gift recipients to register an email address before accessing the article in order to improve retention and acquisition efforts. The preliminary results were so successful — including a 9% reduction in subscriber churn, and three times the number of readers who provided an email to view content — that Hearst rolled the two-tier approach out to all of its largest sites.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to investigate disinformation (GIJN)

How journalists report on manipulation has rapidly evolved, due to its prevalence as well as privacy laws. The Global Investigative Journalism Network has published a guide to reporting on the disinformation ecosystem, noting that it’s essential to determine whether an incident is part of a wide-scale attempt at manipulation. Other tips to identifying misinformation schemes before they take effect include understanding the communities it targets, practicing good digital organization during your investigation and setting a high burden of proof.

OFFSHORE

He told their stories of repression. Now they are telling his. (The New York Times)

In the days following Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s arrest by the Putin regime, Russian journalists have criticized the move as an assault on the free press. Earlier this week, Russia’s leading journalists published an open letter calling for the immediate release of Gershkovich, who has covered Moscow for years and is a familiar figure to many Russian journalists. They have also offered logistical support, including a list of items Gershkovich would need while in detention, and ongoing coverage of his arrest — including how it mirrors their own experience with Putin’s suppression of press freedom.

+ Related: Biden administration preparing to declare Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia (CNN)

OFFBEAT

How people feel about paying for social media (Harvard Business Review)

After decades of free use, social media platforms are rolling out pay-for-play subscriptions. Harvard researchers asked over 1,000 social media users about what they expect this new approach to look like and how they plan to engage. Overall, respondents were most likely to pay for Snapchat, followed by Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Both college-educated users and politically conservative users were more enthusiastic about the subscription approach and assumed the features would be higher quality. Respondents were more satisfied with the paid services that Instagram and Snapchat offered.

SHAREABLE

U.S. journalists’ beats vary widely by gender and other factors (Pew Research Center)

A survey of nearly 12,000 U.S. journalists revealed how the beats they cover vary widely by gender and other factors. Men are much more likely to cover sports, politics and science and technology, while women are more likely to cover social issues, education and health. Race is a factor, too — Hispanic and Black journalists make up a greater portion of reporters who cover social issues and policy than any other race. White journalists make up the majority of all other beats studied. Overall, 76% of journalists surveyed are white, 8% are Hispanic, 6% are Black and 3% are Asian.