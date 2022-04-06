Need to Know: April 6, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: U.S. newsroom employment has fallen 26% since 2008 (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: Total number of U.S. statehouse reporters rises, but fewer are on the beat full time (Pew Research Center)

There has been an 11% increase in the number of statehouse reporters in the last eight years, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center. In 2014, there were 1,592 reporters covering statehouses, with 904 (57%) doing so full-time; today, there are 1,761 reporters, but only 850, or 48%, full-time. Much of the increase comes from nonprofit news outlets. In 2014, only 6% of statehouse reporters were from nonprofits, while 38% were from newspapers, but in 2022, 20% are from nonprofits and 25% from newspapers. In general, states with larger populations and longer legislative sessions tend to have more full-time reporters.

Bring more diversity to your newsroom staff with these interview questions (Medium, Trusting News)

Increasing the diversity of a newsroom is about more than demographics; it means bringing in voices with different experiences, interests and backgrounds who can inform your coverage, writes Joy Mayer. Trusting News’ new guide, Hiring for Dimensions of Difference, provides interview questions that invite candidates to share aspects of their values and experiences. Examples include “​​What world views, values or experiences are you most curious about or do you wish you understood more deeply?” and “Do you want to tell us about any parts of your life, your experiences, or your identity that inform how you approach your work?”

A toolkit for newsrooms to better serve the disability community (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

There are more than 61 million Americans living with disabilities, but most newsrooms have not put in the time and effort to make their products more accessible or to ensure that their news coverage accurately represents the experiences of disabled people. Disability Matters is a new toolkit from Hannah Wise that attempts to address both issues. It includes information on the history of disability rights and disability justice, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and how to center disabled people in your coverage, as well as practical tips on accessible design and alt text.

In West Africa, fact-checking is at the heart of good governance and democracy-building (Poynter)

Misinformation has become a major problem in West Africa, and fact-checking platform Dubawa is attempting to curb the spread of false information in Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Low trust in media institutions — which have historically been heavily influenced by politicians —combined with the rise of social media and a lack of government transparency have helped misinformation take hold, writes Dubawa’s Caroline Anipah. The platform has found that politicians and government officials do react to their fact-checking claims — making retractions, issuing apologies, even “daring” fact-checkers to investigate their statements. Anipah writes that fact-checking is a key ingredient in holding officials accountable and promoting good governance.

Substack makes a pitch for your podcasts (The Verge)

Newsletter company Substack has announced that it is launching a podcasting platform, with three Patreon podcasts — The Fifth Column, American Prestige and Tangentially Speaking — making the leap to Substack. In a newsletter, Hanne Winarsky, Substack’s head of writer development, makes the case that podcasting on Substack will allow for more interactivity with listeners. “In this podcasting universe, podcasters are more than podcasters, and listeners become more than listeners: they become a community,” Winarsky writes. As with paid newsletters, Substack will take a 10% cut of revenue from paid podcasters on the platform.

Stories of resilience may be linked to lower suicide rates. Will media organizations listen? (Nieman Lab)

In 2017, the rapper Logic released a song called 1-800-273-8255 — the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — about a person who is on the brink of suicide but survives. A recent study found that after that song was released, calls to the prevention lifeline rose and national suicide rates decreased. This, along with other research, indicates that “stories of survival can have positive contagion effects and potentially reduce real-world suicide risk,” writes Christina Couch. But many news outlets around the world don’t follow media guidelines on covering suicide, which encourage journalists to minimize the sensationalism of the act and instead focus on suicide as a public health issue.

America’s internet is splitting along party lines (Axios)

New investment in partisan media companies is “splitting the online world into red and blue sectors,” report Sara Fischer and Scott Rosenberg. Conservative media company The Daily Wire announced recently that it will invest $100 million in children’s programming, while conservative investors are attempting to build “alternatives” to popular social media platforms. Meanwhile, progressives are focused on countering misinformation and buying up venerable media properties. “As this trend continues, companies that have long positioned themselves as apolitical will face overwhelming pressure to choose sides,” write Fischer and Rosenberg.