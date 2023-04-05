Need to Know: April 5, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Trump—and the press—make history (Columbia Journalism Review)

But did you know: The return of the non-stop Trump news cycle (The New Yorker)

Former President Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts on Tuesday — an important and historic event. But Clare Malone writes that the media needs to learn from the oversaturated, hyperbolic coverage that began when Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 and continued until 2021. "That kind of coverage dulls the public to its substance over time; it trains people on the sugary high of reactionary stories. We need complex carbohydrates to slow the news digestion, to drive home what's important." She says that the temptation to cover Trump's antics is due to the universality of interest in him — "the last gasp of American monoculture."

+ Noted: Lawyers for Evan Gershkovich seek to visit journalist jailed in Moscow (The Wall Street Journal)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Want to reach immigrant communities? Start with listening (Trusting News)

There’s a crucial step many journalists skip when building a new product or investing in reaching new audiences: Taking the time to listen and understand the needs of those communities. We’re inspired by how Documented, a news nonprofit that covers immigrant communities in New York City, recently invested in community listening. As the newsroom planned to launch new verticals focused on the Chinese and Caribbean communities in the city, the organization first took the time to listen to these communities to understand their perceptions of the news and what kind of coverage they were looking for.

TRY THIS AT HOME

In Atlanta, new indie outlets are finding ways to make it work—and bringing in important voices (Atlanta)

Dan Whisenhunt started Decaturish ten years ago, when he couldn’t get a local reporting job in Atlanta. A decade in, the news outlet has 2,500 paid subscribers, three full-time employees and about 200,000 page views a month. Whisenhunt says that the road has not always been easy, but he’s focused on certain guiding principles — assume good intent, focus more on being right than being first, throw punches. In recent years, more news publications have come to Atlanta and are changing how local outlets approach journalism.

OFFSHORE

As the fact-checking world battles Russian falsehoods, Chinese misinformation often gets a pass (Poynter)

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, news outlets around the world have been careful about not spreading Russian misinformation. But the Chinese government also spreads considerable misinformation through its state owned media outlets, particularly about Taiwan. An altered photo that showed members of the Chinese army closely monitoring Taiwanese utilities was originally released by the Chinese government but was also shared to the Associated Press platform and picked up by news outlets around the world. Summer Chen and Huian Ho write that this is one example of how media organizations are “relatively unsuspecting of Chinese propaganda and disinformation campaigns.”

OFFBEAT

Post, a publisher-focused Twitter alternative, launches to public (TechCrunch)

The social media platform Post, which hopes to generate micropayments for publishers, has opened to the public. Post is hoping that people will pay for paywalled news, subscription newsletters and even free articles if they’re presented in a clean, non-intrusive manner within the feed. “We think that with a great user experience, the right pricing and the lack of friction, we can add a new business model to the world of ads [or] subscription,” said founder and CEO Noam Bardin. Post already has 25 premium publishers signed up, and hundreds more are in various stages of signing up. Post users can buy “packets” of points from Post and then use those points to “buy” articles to read.

SHAREABLE

What if ChatGPT was trained on decades of financial news and data? BloombergGPT aims to be a domain-specific AI for business news (Nieman Lab)