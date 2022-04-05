Need to Know: April 5, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Avoiding the news is a social habit (Substack, RQ1)

But did you know: How to reach mistrustful and light news readers? Headlines, comments, graphics and photos are crucial (Poynter)

A series of studies from the Reuters Institute and the University of Oxford have found that readers who don’t consume much news can be reached online with the right catchy elements. Headlines, comments, graphics and photos were key to grabbing attention, and even readers who didn’t click through often gleaned some basic information. The study found that most users don’t find news on social platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, and when they do, they make “snap judgments rooted in prior views about the media landscape and quick shortcuts based on how these links appear.”

+ Noted: Washington City Paper is becoming a digital-first publication and will no longer offer a regular print edition (Washington City Paper); Trump ally Devin Nunes loses Washington Post defamation appeal (Reuters)

API UPDATE

Using LinkedIn to reach and engage younger audiences

Publishers are constantly looking for new ways to reach new readers. That was the premise of a recent months-long cohort hosted by API’s Metrics for News – Reaching New Audiences – which brought together publishers from around the world to think about how to use data-driven strategies to engage new readers. One successful experiment was Automotive News’ use of LinkedIn’s live feature to engage and attract a new professional readership beyond its core readers of auto dealers, automakers, and suppliers. The new case study shows how they did it, and it could be considered as a model for similar work at other news organizations.

+ Metrics for News’ education and strategy manager Katie Kutsko will be participating in an online panel discussion, “Bots, analytics and other tech-tricks: How AI is impacting journalism” on Wednesday, hosted by Nicole Blanchett, associate professor of journalism at Ryerson University. More information and registration is available here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Protecting journalists from online abuse: a guide for newsrooms (Reuters Institute)

Harassment of journalists around the world is on the rise, so Gideon Sarpong created a guide for newsrooms to protect journalists from online abuse. Sarpong recommends building “digital rights literacy” in the newsroom by offering training and creating content that details what types of internet activity qualify as abuse and harassment. Then, establish clear safety practices and reporting lines, so employees know where to turn and what to do in cases of abuse. Other tips include conducting risk assessments, implementing support mechanisms, and assigning roles and tasks.

OFFSHORE

Forming a co-op saved six Canadian newspapers from closing. Here’s how they do business now (Nieman Lab)

In 2019, six Quebec newspapers received $5 million (Canadian) in emergency aid when their parent company filed for bankruptcy. The papers were purchased by a newly formed co-op, known as CN2i, with the plan that they would be sustained by $21 million in funding from the government and private sources. The switchover was rocky at times; 100 people were laid off when weekday printing ceased, pensions were cut and wages were frozen. But the co-op has sold an additional 30,000 subscriptions across all six papers, and has thrived with additional public money from the Canadian government.

OFFBEAT

Russia aims Ukraine disinformation at Spanish-language social media (Associated Press)

RT en Español has been pushing pro-Russia and anti-American propaganda on Spanish-language social platforms across Latin America. Many discredited claims have spread widely, and Kremlin-backed media outlets have become some of the most read Spanish-language sources of information about the war in Ukraine. While aimed predominantly at Central and South America, this type of misinformation often spreads to Spanish-speaking communities within the U.S., write David Klepper and Amanda Seitz. RT en Español has more than 16 million followers on Facebook, nearly three times the English-language version.

+ A new initiative is working to counter mis- and disinformation in Spanish-speaking communities in the U.S. (Factchequeado); How European news outlets are reaching Ukrainian refugees in their own language (Reuters Institute); International media are abusing the heroism of Ukraine’s journalists (Open Democracy)

UP FOR DEBATE

What if Fox News viewers watched CNN instead? (Bloomberg)

A new study found that exposing Fox News viewers to CNN changed their minds on many issues. Researchers David Broockman of the University of California, Berkeley and Joshua Kalla of Yale recruited several regular Fox News viewers, then paid some of them to watch CNN instead during September of 2020. The CNN-switchers were more likely to support voting by mail and less likely to believe anti-Black Lives Matter talking points, writes Matthew Yglesias. The switchers still mostly retained far-right political beliefs, but they did come to believe that Fox News was unlikely to cover a story that reflected poorly on then-President Trump. “Any opportunity to present new facts to people, and new arguments, is valuable,” Yglesias argues.

SHAREABLE

Paul Huntsman saved the Salt Lake Tribune — then launched an investigation of his brother’s rival (The Washington Post)

Paul Huntsman bought the Salt Lake Tribune in 2016 and later converted it to a non-profit, where he serves as chairman. He is also the brother of Jon Huntsman, the politician and one-time Utah governor who ran for the office again in 2020. He lost the Republican nomination to then-Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who then went on to win the seat. In early 2021, Paul launched a company, Jittai, to investigate how the state distributed COVID-19 testing contracts without competitive bidding. Findings from Jittai have been used in the Tribune’s reporting, but some in the newsroom worry that Huntsman’s investigations are part of a personal rivalry between Cox and the Huntsman family, Paul Farhi writes. Huntsman says that he created Jittai to investigate the governor because he felt that the Tribune’s newsroom did not have “the depth and expertise to tackle the record searches involved in investigating the state’s testing contracts.”